Lauren Luyendyk Reveals It Would Be 'A While' Before She & Arie Have A Conversation About Baby No. 4

Though Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have their hands full with three kids — Alessi, 3, Lux and Senna, both 15 months — they aren't closed off when it comes to expanding their brood.

"Honestly, it will be a while if we do revisit that, but I think the only way that would happen is if we adopted," the 30-year-old exclusively tells OK!. "Arie had his vasectomy, and I really don't want to go through that physically again, so I think if we did have another child, we would adopt."