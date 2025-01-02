Armie Hammer Admits to 'Liking' Rope Bondage Pictures on Twitter Before Cannibalism Allegations: 'I Wanted to Get Caught'
Armie Hammer is reflecting on the cannibalism allegations against him about four years after the scandal imploded.
While on the Wednesday, January 1, episode of the “Your Mom’s House” podcast, the Call Me by Your Name alum called 2021 a “wild time.”
“COVID was going on, people were locked in their apartment, people were miserable,” the 38-year-old shared. “There was all this s--- going on. The world seemed like it was falling apart. And people were deeply unhappy with their own lives. And then this salacious story comes around where this actor wants to murder and eat people, and all of a sudden, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, this is so much more fun to focus on than the fact I can’t leave my living room.’ Everyone was like, ‘Let’s dogpile on this story.’”
“I think I was just in full panic mode. There would be articles in the Punjabi Times about how I was a cannibal and all that stuff. I think in March of 2021, I was the fifth most-searched person on Google in the world. And all of it was negative,” he added.
At the time, the star was accused of rape by an ex, and various unverified direct messages detailing vivid sexual fantasies were revealed. Hammer denied the rape allegations and the case was closed in May 2023 without any charges.
The investigation and scandalous message exchanges quickly went viral, completely changing the father-of-two’s life.
The celeb was married to ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers — who had privately separated from him the year prior. The pair share kids Harper, 10, and Ford, 7.
“All of a sudden, you’re left standing there naked in front of the world with all of your proclivities or kinks being judged by the world,” Hammer continued on the podcast. “That s--- is tough.”
“I think somewhere deep down, subconsciously, I wanted to get caught. I so did not relate to the image of me that was out there in the public. Like, ‘Look at them, they’re like the Ralph Lauren family. They’ve got the perfect life, and the perfect house, and the perfect kids,’” he confessed. “I was like, ‘I feel like a f------ alien.’ I was ‘liking’ rope bondage pictures on my Twitter. It was like I was dog-whistling to it, if you will, and wanting to get caught. People would be like, ‘I don’t think he knows his Twitter likes are public.’ I saw that, and I was like, ‘I know.’”
Hammer explained his kinky messages were taken too literally by the public when they were exposed.
“If anyone took anyone’s bedroom conversations, specifically if people were having a little bit of s--- time, and they took the s--- that they said, even if it was completely vanilla, and you read that somewhere else out of context, everyone’s going to go, ‘You guys are f------ disgusting,’” he stated.
“I like the idea that you are so completely mine. I can do whatever you want, and you love it because you know you’re mine. This possession kinda thing,” he said of his interest in bondage.
“It’s just fun to talk about … especially if you’re drunk or stoned or high at night, and you’re texting, and you’re chuckling to yourself. Like, ‘I’m gonna f------ cut your toe off and keep it in my pocket so I got a piece of you everywhere I go. Ha ha ha.’ Then it gets read in the court of public opinion and everyone goes, ‘You’re insane,’” Hammer noted.