Armie Hammer's Mom Paid for His Vasectomy as a 'Birthday Present' After Rape and Cannibalism Accusations
Armie Hammer has at least one woman in his corner after he was accused of rape and having cannibalistic fetishes by several women.
On the Monday, November 11, episode of "The Armie Hammertime Podcast," the disgraced actor brought on his mom, Dru Hammer, who shared a few shocking confessions and defended her son.
"If there was anything at all that you did as far as a rape accusation, they would have nailed you — pardon the pun," Dru said of the star's 2021 scandal and investigation, which he came out of unscathed. "But you were completely exonerated and we know why. It certainly helps when you're an influencer and you've dated Armie Hammer. I'm not stupid, I'm your mother."
The dad-of-two, 38, recalled how the scandal broke at the height of his fame, noting his "name was the third most searched thing on the entire planet. That had never happened to me before in my career, it had never happened."
"Then all of a sudden someone is like, ‘He’s a cannibal rapist,’ and it just was like, [explosion sound]," Armie said of experiencing his downfall.
Dru admitted she did confront her son about the accusations, sharing, "I even called you one time and I was like, 'OK, let me just get this straight: are there any women out there with ribs or limbs missing?'"
"That's what I want to know as a mother. Because end of conversation if there are ribs or limbs missing," she admitted. "But let's be honest, I think you learned not to put stupid things in DMs because no one was eaten, no one was raped. You were stupid."
The duo eventually switched topics, with Dru revealing she got a very odd gift for Armie's birthday.
Dru said the Call Me by Your Name star requested money as a present, but she told him, "I believe I'm gonna give you a vasectomy."
The actor shared how when he went for a consultation, the doctor asked him if he was certain he wanted to undergo the procedure.
"I say, 'I've got two beautiful kids. I don't want anymore kids, I'm good to go,'" Armie spilled. "They try to talk you out of it."
The disgraced movie star — who is believed to be single after the mother of his children, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce in 2020 — detailed the awkward moment the receptionist asked him for his insurance card, to which he replied he didn't have one.
"She goes, 'Oh, OK, are you going to be putting it on a credit card?' and I go, 'Oh, no, my credit cards won't cover this, my mother is going to be calling you and she's going to be paying for it.' And she was looking down and she goes, 'What?' and I say, 'Yes my mother gave me this as a birthday present.'"