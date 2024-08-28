Armie Hammer Sells His Truck After Admitting He 'Can't Afford' to Fill It With Gas Following Cannibal Accusations
Armie Hammer is facing money problems more than three years after his career plummeted due to disturbing cannibalism accusations.
On Tuesday, August 27, the Call Me by Your Name actor took to social media to confess via video that he had to get rid of a prized possession — his black pickup truck — because it was draining too much of his bank account.
Noting he's "been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks," Hammer explained: "I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself."
"I have loved this truck intensely," he declared before detailing all of the "road trips and camping trips" he's taken with the vehicle.
"I took it for one last road trip to Carmax," Hammer revealed. "This is because I’m selling my truck. Since being back in L.A., I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it and I can’t afford it. I can't afford the gas anymore."
Feeling nostalgic, the disgraced actor — who was accused of sexual abuse by multiple women beginning in early 2021 — recalled how his truck brought his children "home from the hospital," adding, "but that's OK. Here's to new beginnings."
Hammer shares his daughter, Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, 42, who filed for divorce from Hammer in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.
With his career, his relationship and now his truck all taken away from him in recent years following an intense sexual assault investigation — which resulted in no charges being brought against him by the L.A. District Attorney due to "insufficient evidence" — the 38-year-old appeared content with having a fresh start and moving onto the next chapter of his life, as he celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, August 28.
"I will be starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, a new life in Los Angeles," the Rebecca star stated after spending the last few years escaping Hollywood by living in the Cayman Islands with his family.
In the video, Hammer proceeded to thank his truck for getting him "a long way."
"I appreciate it all. I hope that you take as good of care of the next person," he wished before fake crying because it was time to "abandon [his] baby."
"My kids are not happy about this. Their like, 'dad all of our memories are in the truck,' so I haven't told them yet," The Man From U.N.C.L.E. actor admitted. "I just keep telling myself that parking is going to be easier and gas is going to be cheaper."
Hammer concluded, "I really do have so many great memories — road trips, camping trips and sleeping in this car [during these adventures]."