Armie Hammer Jokes He 'Kind of Likes' the 'Cannibal' Rumors 4 Years After Affair Scandal
Armie Hammer laughed off the rumors that he's secretly a cannibal nearly four years after he was accused of abuse by a former girlfriend.
On a recent installment of "The Armie HammerTime Podcast," the disgraced actor brought up the allegations about eating human flesh and admitted he'd actually come to enjoy them over time.
"'I kind of like the cannibal stuff now," he told guest Tom Arnold. "I'm just like, 'Hey, I'm a cannibal!'"
As OK! previously reported, an anonymous Instagram account accused Hammer of acts of sexual abuse and claimed he had dark sexual fantasies that involved cannibalism in early 2021. Although no charges have been filed and the actor has repeatedly denied the allegations, the rumors of multiple affairs led to the end of his marriage to ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and the downward spiral of his career.
The pair share daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7.
Earlier this year, Hammer once again addressed the accusations during an appearance on the "Painful Lessons" podcast.
"There were things that people were saying about me that just felt so outlandish … that I was a cannibal. Now I'm able to sort of look at it with a sense of distance and perspective and be like, 'that's hilarious,'" the Call Me by Your Name star said in June.
"People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them," he continued. "They’re like, 'Yep, that guy ate people.' Like, what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people. How am I going to be a cannibal? It was bizarre."
- Revealed: Armie Hammer's Father Reportedly Owned A Sex Throne He Called The 'Naughty Chair'
- Lonely Armie Hammer Seen Hiking In California After Cannibalism Scandal Ruined His Marriage & Career
- Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers Recalled Quickly Selling Their Home During Her 'Darkest Days of Divorce' After 'Something Had Happened' There
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
And while the father-of-two refused to entertain the rumors of cannibalism, he did admit to having an extramarital relationship with his ex Effie Angelova.
"This was a very intense affair, very sexually charged, between two people with very similar proclivities and kinks," he explained to Piers Morgan in a July sit-down. "Any of those conversations that we had inside of that relationship, when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn’t look so good."
"You know, different people have different sexual fantasies," he added at the time. "And there’s a very broad spectrum of sexuality, and people are allowed to engage with their own sexuality however it fits them and what they do."