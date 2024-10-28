Armie Hammer Jokes He 'Kind of Likes' the 'Cannibal' Rumors 4 Years After Affair Scandal

Earlier this year, Hammer once again addressed the accusations during an appearance on the "Painful Lessons" podcast.

"There were things that people were saying about me that just felt so outlandish … that I was a cannibal. Now I'm able to sort of look at it with a sense of distance and perspective and be like, 'that's hilarious,'" the Call Me by Your Name star said in June.

"People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them," he continued. "They’re like, 'Yep, that guy ate people.' Like, what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people. How am I going to be a cannibal? It was bizarre."