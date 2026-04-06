Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Shows Off His Muscles After Winning Second Bodybuilding Competition
April 6 2026, Published 9:13 a.m. ET
Joseph Baena is proving he’s definitely his father’s son!
On Saturday, April 4, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son scored a win at a second bodybuilding federation. He competed at the INBA’s Iron Gladiator competition in California, just a week after taking multiple titles at the NPC Natural Colorado State competition.
Baena shared photos on Instagram showing himself onstage with a sword and shield after earning his pro card.
“Your new INBA Iron Gladiator Classic Physique Champion,” Baena captioned the snaps from the annual drug-tested event.
Ahead of the win, Baena revealed on social media that the INBA Iron Gladiator was only his “second show ever.”
“I’m really excited to be a part of the INBA and to experience this wonderful program,” he said. “My fitness journey, it’s been a long time.”
Baena swam as a kid before getting into bodybuilding during his junior year at college.
“I started lifting weights and fell in love with bodybuilding, seeing the improvement, the muscle gain, the strength gain, and I fell in love with the sport, even watching,” he said. “This year was the year that I said, ‘Enough being afraid. Enough overthinking. It’s time to commit.'"
This comes after the 28-year-old — the love child of former Mr. Olympia, 78, and his ex-housekeeper Mildred Baena — won his first competition on March 28.
Joseph took first in the Men’s Open Bodybuilding Heavy Weight Class, the Men’s Classic Physique True Novice and the Men’s Classic Physique Novice at the competition.
The Pepperdine University grad shared plenty of smiling snapshots from the event on Instagram.
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He flexed his large, tanned and toned physique onstage, wearing just black underwear.
Hours before the competition, he posted selfies getting ready.
“Tanned up and checked in! Ready for tomorrow’s show,” he captioned the photos, which also included a video of him picking up his event sweatshirt and signing in.
His father even shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the Arnold Classic, showing Joseph confidently hitting the stage.
In the video, Arnold couldn’t stop smiling as his son flexed under the bright stage lights.
Joseph moved through classic bodybuilding poses, showing off his sculpted arms, defined legs and chiseled core — channeling the same stage presence his dad is known for.
Months ago, the fitness enthusiast talked about growing up overweight.
"People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school. I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn't keep up with the other kids," he said in a candid video posted in July 2025.
"Swim didn't have tryouts, thankfully, and completely changed my life forever. That was my introduction to fitness and training. Everyone starts somewhere, but starting is the most important," he continued.