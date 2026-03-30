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Arnold Schwarzenegger's Look-alike Son Joseph Baena Puts Buff Physique on Display After Winning First Bodybuilding Competition: Photos

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Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena went shirtless in Los Angeles after winning his first bodybuilding competition.

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March 30 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

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Arnold Schwarzenegger's mini-me son Joseph Baena looked quite content over the weekend following his win at his first bodybuilding competition.

The 28-year-old fitness fanatic put his toned physique on display while taking a stroll in Los Angeles on March 30.

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image of Joseph Baena
Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Joseph Baena is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

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He donned tight black shorts, worn brown flip-flops and small sunglasses for his outing.

The bodybuilder opted to go shirtless and kept to himself as he listened to music through his earphones on his walk. Baena also held a black tee in his hand as he ambled along the road around his neighborhood.

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image of Joseph Baena
Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Joseph Baena didn't let the California heat get to him as opted to forgo his shirt.

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On March 28, he revealed on social media he won first place in multiple categories at the NPC Natural Colorado State competition, such as the Men’s Open Body Heavy Weight Class, Men’s Classic Physique True Novice and Men’s Class Physique Novice.

“Mission Accomplished! 🥇,” he penned alongside several snaps of himself onstage at the event.

One day before the competition, he shared a few selfies looking "tanned up" from backstage of the show. "Checked in and ready for tomorrow's show," his caption read.

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image of Joseph Baena
Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The bodybuilder won his first competition over the weekend.

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Baena is the Terminator star's love child with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

He was born just days apart from Christopher Schwarzenegger, the former California governor's son with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver.

Joseph and Arnold, 78, have a close relationship with one another, with the two even working out and training together.

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image of Joseph Baena
Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The fitness guru kept it calm, cool and collected during his stroll.

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"My dad is old-school; he doesn't believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I," the Pepperdine University graduate told Men's Health in 2022.

"I love the word 'honor,' and I'm very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad's contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?" he went on.

Joseph also revealed he first became interested in health when the former Mr. Olympia winner gifted him a copy of The Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding.

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image of Joseph Baena
Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Joseph Baena showed off his chiseled back during his walk.

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Even though the Dancing With the Stars alum is modeling himself after his famous father, he previously confessed he suffered with body-image issues as he grew up overweight.

“People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school,” Joseph said on Instagram last year. “I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn’t keep up with the other kids.”

“Swim didn’t have tryouts, thankfully, and completely changed my life forever,” he continued. “That was my introduction to fitness and training.”

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image of Joseph Baena
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Joseph Baena previously revealed he was overweight as a child.

"I was bullied when I was a kid, elementary, middle school, and not really in high school, but I just felt like an outsider in high school at the beginning," he elaborated to People in 2022, adding he was "really overweight from the end of elementary school into the beginning of high school."

"It was my closest friends that were the ones that bullied me the most and made fun of me for being overweight and all these kind of things," Joseph admitted. "So, that was really a big struggle for me in finding myself and figuring out and creating that ambition to change my weight and my physique.”

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