Arnold Schwarzenegger's Look-alike Son Joseph Baena Puts Buff Physique on Display After Winning First Bodybuilding Competition: Photos

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Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA Joseph Baena is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

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He donned tight black shorts, worn brown flip-flops and small sunglasses for his outing. The bodybuilder opted to go shirtless and kept to himself as he listened to music through his earphones on his walk. Baena also held a black tee in his hand as he ambled along the road around his neighborhood.

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Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA Joseph Baena didn't let the California heat get to him as opted to forgo his shirt.

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On March 28, he revealed on social media he won first place in multiple categories at the NPC Natural Colorado State competition, such as the Men’s Open Body Heavy Weight Class, Men’s Classic Physique True Novice and Men’s Class Physique Novice. “Mission Accomplished! 🥇,” he penned alongside several snaps of himself onstage at the event. One day before the competition, he shared a few selfies looking "tanned up" from backstage of the show. "Checked in and ready for tomorrow's show," his caption read.

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Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA The bodybuilder won his first competition over the weekend.

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Baena is the Terminator star's love child with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. He was born just days apart from Christopher Schwarzenegger, the former California governor's son with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver. Joseph and Arnold, 78, have a close relationship with one another, with the two even working out and training together.

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Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA The fitness guru kept it calm, cool and collected during his stroll.

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"My dad is old-school; he doesn't believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I," the Pepperdine University graduate told Men's Health in 2022. "I love the word 'honor,' and I'm very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad's contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?" he went on. Joseph also revealed he first became interested in health when the former Mr. Olympia winner gifted him a copy of The Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding.

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Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA Joseph Baena showed off his chiseled back during his walk.

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Even though the Dancing With the Stars alum is modeling himself after his famous father, he previously confessed he suffered with body-image issues as he grew up overweight. “People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school,” Joseph said on Instagram last year. “I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn’t keep up with the other kids.” “Swim didn’t have tryouts, thankfully, and completely changed my life forever,” he continued. “That was my introduction to fitness and training.”

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Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA Joseph Baena previously revealed he was overweight as a child.