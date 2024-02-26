Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Are Not Interested in Returning to Reality TV: 'We Had a Great Time'
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross gave fans a glimpse inside their busy lives when they debuted their reality show, Ashlee+Evan, in 2018, but the pair reveal they aren't interested in bringing cameras back inside their home.
"Definitely not! The goal with that was because we were working on songs together and we thought we'd do something fun and short with each other. We had a great time and it was extremely fun, but at the same time, it's not the easiest with kids and all the other things we're working on. It's not something we would do again. I am going to start putting out music in the summer, so I can't imagine having cameras around!" the singer, 39, exclusively tells OK! while talking about Chivas Regal’s recent United Is the New Gold campaign, which celebrates the wealth of togetherness and honors the dynamic of power couples everywhere.
Though the pair, who married in August 2014, are involved in different projects, they don't regret filming the series. "We definitely had fun doing it. We had a good time, but I also feel like we don't need cameras driving with us to school," the mom-of-three quips. "We had such a great time doing the show, and I feel like for us getting to collaborate on music together was a blast."
In the meantime, the duo — who share kids Ziggy Blu, 3, and daughter Jagger Snow, 8, while Simpson shares son Bronx Mowgli, 15, with ex-husband Pete Wentz — are still going strong after all these years. "It's extremely important to make time for one another — it keeps your relationship fresh for sure," the MTV alum says.
"Whenever we can, we try to do date night," Ross, 35, adds. "On the weekends, I don't have as much work and meetings to attend, so we're usually spending a lot of time with the kids — we all find activities to do. During the weekdays, we'll go out with friends and do different things. We find the time, and then once in a while, we'll do a small vacation. It's a weekend we can just be together!"
A few years ago, the stars welcomed their second child together, and they're continually amazed by their tot. "He's obsessed with his mom!" Ross says. "He doesn't want to go anywhere."
"Our family has changed for the better. Having three is so much fun but having three that are different ages is a lot. You're definitely going in a lot of different directions," the "Pieces of Me" songstress shares. "But somehow it all works out! Bronx is amazing at snowboarding and plays tennis, which he's good at. Jagger's our little entertainer and Ziggy loves to wear his Spider-Man outfit to bed — and he plays soccer!"
Since Ross and Simpson love to work together, it made sense for them to partner up with luxury whisky brand Chivas Regal for their new United Is the New Gold campaign. This past NYFW, the pair showed up in coordinating styles to debut The Golden Hour Glow Up” Set, featuring new matching tailored tracksuits designed by global fashion brand Falguni Shane Peacock.
"We love that it's about a couple and we love celebrating love. It was something fun for us to do!" Simpson gushes.
"The event was on Valentine's Day so we got some time away from the kids. We also had a little matching moment," the actor adds.
Ross and Simpson frequently copy one another when it comes to their outfits. "It's always nice to have a moment together and collaborate. The event was amazing. It was easy and fun!" Ross notes. "The drinks they made were incredible, and we had a good time! It felt like a little celebration."
After this recent partnership, the pair are even looking into potentially working with one another in the fashion world. "There's a few clothing lines we've been interested in and then trying to develop a line together," Ross says. "We would love that. We've always wanted to make clothing for our children. It's definitely on our minds!"