Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Are Not Interested in Returning to Reality TV: 'We Had a Great Time'

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross gave fans a glimpse inside their busy lives when they debuted their reality show, Ashlee+Evan, in 2018, but the pair reveal they aren't interested in bringing cameras back inside their home.

"Definitely not! The goal with that was because we were working on songs together and we thought we'd do something fun and short with each other. We had a great time and it was extremely fun, but at the same time, it's not the easiest with kids and all the other things we're working on. It's not something we would do again. I am going to start putting out music in the summer, so I can't imagine having cameras around!" the singer, 39, exclusively tells OK! while talking about Chivas Regal’s recent United Is the New Gold campaign, which celebrates the wealth of togetherness and honors the dynamic of power couples everywhere.