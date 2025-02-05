Ashley Benson Debuts 11-Month-Old Daughter Aspen's Face as They Rock Matching Sunglasses in Adorable New Photos
Ashley Benson's daughter is ready for her close-up!
On Wednesday, February 5, the actress gave her Instagram followers the first glimpse at Aspen's face since welcoming the tot with husband Brandon Davis last year.
In the snaps, the 11-month-old tot was rocking a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses, a white long-sleeved tee, jeans and had a light gray sweater wrapped around her shoulders.
Aspen's brunette locks were in a half-up, half-down style.
The Pretty Little Liars star, 35, wore a larger version of the shades in addition to a blue crewneck sweatshirt.
Kathy Hilton commented on the cute snapshots, "My little 'Dolly Love' I can’t take the adorableness!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💕💕💕💕💕💕💕," while Benson's mother-in-law, Nancy Davis, wrote, "The cutest little baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
"The draped sweater makes me 🥹," admitted PLL costar Lucy Hale, while "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast host Amanda Hirsch gushed, "Omg I love her."
Last year, the Spring Breakers star confessed she was having a ball filling up her baby girl's closet.
"She's mostly in little cute onesies and stuff, but we're taking her on vacation at the end of the summer, so I have all of her little dresses and the accessories," she told a reporter. "I mean, it's so much fun. Having a girl is the best."
"I just kind of put her in, whatever. You know what I mean? Because she's only 3 months, so she doesn't know," the mom-of-one explained at the time. "But it's been so much fun. It's the best to dress up the baby."
As OK! reported, Benson made headlines over the summer after she hit back at fans who accused her of using popular weight-loss drug Ozempic to shed the baby weight.
"Comments like this are so funny to me. I know a lot of people taking Ozempic and it’s totally fine. To each their own," she shared. "But don’t discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I’ve done with mine."
"Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself. And again, I couldn't do it without my @melissawoodtepperberg app," she added.
Fitness instructor Melissa Wood-Tepperberg posted the actress' message on her own page, writing, "It’s a way of life!!!!!! When you walk away from moving your body in this way, you feel it. Not just in your body, but mostly in your mind."
"It’s the thing that brings you back because you realize how much stronger you are inside and feel when you have a devotion to yourself and your practice," she added. "You tell them @ashleybenson."