Ashley Benson Has 'So Much Fun' Buying Clothes for 3-Month-Old Daughter Aspen: 'Having a Girl Is the Best'

"I’m a new mom, so that’s been very fun," the Pretty Little Liars alum, 34, shared of what she's been doing lately.

The star is particularly enjoying picking out her 3-month-old's wardrobe. "She's mostly in little cute onesies and stuff, but we're taking her on vacation at the end of the summer, so I have all of her little dresses and the accessories," she shared. "I mean, it's so much fun,. Having a girl is the best."