Ashley Benson Has 'So Much Fun' Buying Clothes for 3-Month-Old Daughter Aspen: 'Having a Girl Is the Best'
Ashley Benson adores being a girl mom!
Though the blonde beauty has shared only a few photos of her and husband Brandon Davis' daughter, Aspen, Benson couldn't stop raving over motherhood while attending the CYBEX by Jeremy Scott Car Collection event on Wednesday, June 5.
"I’m a new mom, so that’s been very fun," the Pretty Little Liars alum, 34, shared of what she's been doing lately.
The star is particularly enjoying picking out her 3-month-old's wardrobe. "She's mostly in little cute onesies and stuff, but we're taking her on vacation at the end of the summer, so I have all of her little dresses and the accessories," she shared. "I mean, it's so much fun,. Having a girl is the best."
While Benson herself obviously has a flare for fashion, she noted she doesn't go overboard when it comes to planning the infant's outfits.
"I just kind of put her in, whatever. You know what I mean? Because she's only 3 months, so she doesn't know," the Spring Breakers star explained. "But it's been so much fun. It's the best to dress up the baby."
The actress and the oil her's romance moved quick after they first sparked dating rumors in January 2023, as by that July, they announced their engagement. However, Benson had no qualms when it came to going all in with Davis, 43.
The mom-of-one explained to Ladygunn that before hitting it off with her man, she "kind of jumped from relationship to relationship," so at one point, she decided to "do a lot of work on myself" so she could "be fine being alone."
"The person that I’ve always wanted to be, I was becoming. And I just wanted to just let that ride out and see where life takes me. Which ironically is when I connected with Brandon," she recalled.
"It was immediate," Benson gushed of their connection. "I was just like, I think I’m gonna marry you."
The star is excited to get back to acting — but fans should expect the unexpected.
"With the birth of my child, the rebirth of my career is going to happen too," she stated.
