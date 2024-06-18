Ashley Benson Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Baby Weight, Says She 'Worked Hard' to Get Her Body Back

After the 34-year-old actress posted a mirror selfie , in which she wore a "Casa Vega" trucker hat and a black tank as she showed off her toned tummy, people were skeptical about how she looked so good after welcoming her daughter , whom she shares with husband Brandon Davis , in February.

“How was she JUST pregnant ?!?” one fan asked in the comments section, as another replied with a picture of the Ozempic shot. (Ozempic is a type 2 diabetes medication that Hollywood stars have been using to lose weight even though they might not be prescribed it.)

The Pretty Little Liars star was then flooded with comments asking about her routine.

“Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself,” she continued, as she gave a shout-out to Melissa Wood-Tepperberg 's fitness app.

“I know a lot of people taking Ozempic and it’s totally fine. To each their own,” the actress clapped back. “But don’t discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I’ve done with mine.”

The blonde beauty also wrote on her Instagram Story that "nothing makes me happier than going @melissawoodtepperberg everyday.”

The fitness star praised Benson for being so candid with her followers.

“It’s a way of life!!!!!! When you walk away from moving your body in this way, you feel it. Not just in your body, but mostly in your mind,” she wrote on her own Instagram Story. “It’s the thing that brings you back because you realize how much stronger you are inside and feel when you have a devotion to yourself and your practice. You tell them @ashleybenson.”