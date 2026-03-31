Ashley Benson Flaunts Her Bikini Body in Sizzling Photo
March 31 2026, Updated 11:04 a.m. ET
Ashley Benson is turning up the heat!
The Pretty Little Liars alum took to social media to share a sizzling mirror selfie, showing off her toned figure in a bold green bikini. Standing in what looked like a sleek, modern bathroom, Benson struck a confident pose as she snapped the photo on her phone, giving followers a peek at her effortlessly fit physique.
Keeping things simple, the actress wore her hair in a casual bun and skipped heavy accessories, letting her sun-kissed glow and sculpted frame take center stage.
“Feels like summer,” Benson captioned the post.
She also shared a snapshot of herself mid–skincare routine, along with an ultra close-up selfie that captured every detail.
The steamy moment comes months after Benson marked her second wedding anniversary with husband Brandon Davis, 46, in a heartfelt October 2025 Instagram tribute. The post featured a series of sweet moments, including the couple sharing a kiss in front of a Rolex store and admiring each other near the Eiffel Tower.
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Another photo in the mix showed Benson posing in a mirror while showing off her baby bump, with Davis standing proudly behind her.
The couple welcomed their first child together in February 2024 after announcing they were expecting in November 2023. Benson later revealed that their daughter’s name is Aspen.
In one adorable shot, their baby girl could be seen in her father’s arms, while another captured her gazing out at a scenic view. Other photos showed the couple laughing together and enjoying a fun night of bowling.
Benson gushed over her husband in the caption, writing: "Two years married to my best friend, the best husband, and the most amazing dad. I’m so lucky you are mine ❤️ Aspen and I love you the most. Happy anniversary, baby."
The couple was first linked in January 2023 after they were spotted getting cozy at a Los Angeles Lakers game.
"They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," a source close to the couple shared.
Even so, the two have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight — something Benson has always preferred.
"You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way," she said in a past interview. "Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed.
She added, “You can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."