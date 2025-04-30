or
Ashley Benson Shows Off Cleavage and Flat Stomach in Green Bikini 1 Year After Giving Birth to Her Daughter: Photo

Source: @ashleybenson/instagram

One year after Ashley Benson gave birth to her first child, the actress showed off her fit figure while at the pool.

April 30 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Mom life clearly suits Ashley Benson!

On Tuesday, April 29, the actress shared a few photos to reveal she's been kicking back and relaxing while raising her 1-year-old daughter, Aspen — and the star looks fabulous while doing it.

Source: @ashleybenson/instagram

Ashley Benson showed off her bikini body one year after giving birth to her first child.

In a new mirror selfie, the Pretty Little Liars fan-favorite showed off her figure in a green patterned bikini top.

She also donned a straw hat that had a gold chain in addition to a black bracelet and a white towel or sweater wrapped around her waist. It looked like Benson went makeup-free for the snap, which also pictured her blonde wet hair.

In another image, she gave a glimpse at her legs and her surroundings, which included a scenic pool and countless palm trees. Benson captioned the post with three palm tree emojis.

Source: @ashleybenson/instagram

The actress spent her day relaxing by the pool.

The Spring Breakers star's social media followers loved the pictures, with one declaring in the comments section, "you’re so beautiful!"

"Oh wow ok mother," said another, with a third penning, "you are the most beautiful woman in the world ❤️."

Ashley Benson

Last year, social media users accused Benson of taking weight-loss drug Ozempic to drop the baby weight, but she shut down the allegations.

"I know a lot of people taking Ozempic and it’s totally fine. To each their own. But don’t discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I’ve done with mine," the blonde beauty wrote.

Source: @ashleybenson/instagram

Benson hit back at people who accused her of taking Ozempic to get her pre-baby body back.

"Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself,” she continued, as she gave a shout-out to Melissa Wood-Tepperberg's fitness program.

The fitness instructor posted the actress' message and praised Benson for her commitment to shaping up.

"It’s a way of life!!!!!! When you walk away from moving your body in this way, you feel it. Not just in your body, but mostly in your mind,” Wood-Tepperberg wrote on her own Instagram Story. “It’s the thing that brings you back because you realize how much stronger you are inside and feel when you have a devotion to yourself and your practice. You tell them @ashleybenson.”

Source: mega

The 'Spring Breakers' star married Brandon Davis in 2023.

The mom-of-one welcomed her first child with husband Brandon Davis, whom she married in 2023, the same year they became engaged.

Benson didn't post photos of the tot until she was 11 months old — and even on that occasion, she chose to partially obscure her child's face with a cute pair of sunglasses.

