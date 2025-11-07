or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
ashley graham
NEWS

Ashley Graham Reveals How She Pulled Off Her Braless Look at the CFDA Awards: Hot Photos

ashley graham braless cfda look
Source: MEGA;@ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham stunned fans with her braless CFDA Awards look, revealing how she used fashion tape to make the look come to life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Updated 10:43 a.m. ET

Ashley Graham just proved that ditching her bra is the way to go!

The 38-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 5, to share the behind-the-scenes prep for her daring look at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, held on Monday, November 3, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

image of Ashley Graham showed how she went braless at the CFDA Awards using fashion tape.
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham showed how she went braless at the CFDA Awards using fashion tape.

In a carousel of photos, Graham showed how she pulled off her stunning backless ivory silk gown by Daniella Kallmeyer — and it involved some serious fashion tape magic.

She lowered the bodice of her dress to reveal long strips of tape perfectly placed from her collarbone to her ribcage, keeping everything secure while giving the illusion of a flawless, braless silhouette.

Graham even gave fans a peek at the shapewear she wore under the sleek design.

On the red carpet, she looked effortlessly radiant in the backless gown, which draped elegantly over her curves with soft pleats at the shoulders and a cowl-style back. Her hair cascaded in loose waves over one shoulder, while her glowy makeup accentuated her cheekbones and natural beauty.

Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram
“A gorgeous night with the @cfda 🤍 thank you @meta,” she captioned her post.

image of The model's ivory silk gown fit perfectly and highlighted her curves.
Source: MEGA

The model's ivory silk gown fit perfectly and highlighted her curves.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the reveal, flooding the comments section with compliments and questions.

“That b--- tape is taping! I need an instructional video! You look gorgeous per usual! 🔥,” one follower wrote.

Her friend Lauren Wambolt agreed, “B--- tape is truly a miracle,” to which Graham replied, “It really really is 🙏🏼.”

Influencer Ashley Dorough also jumped in, commenting, “Ok that b--- tape though?! SO IMPRESSED.”

Graham laughed back, admitting it was a total “process” to get on.

image of Ashley Graham looked radiant in both her glamorous and casual post-event looks.
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham looked radiant in both her glamorous and casual post-event looks.

In another shot, Graham switched up the glam for comfort, lounging in a black leather car seat in a soft pink hoodie and matching sweats.

Still glowing with full makeup and glossy lips, she gives the camera a thumbs-up, likely after a long night of fashion and fun.

The post comes just weeks after her big return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, following her debut in 2024. The supermodel turned heads in black lingerie, feathered wings and simple heels, flashing her signature confidence as she strutted down the catwalk.

image of Ashley Graham recently returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Graham recently returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Ahead of her first show, she shared how thrilled she was to be part of the brand’s new inclusive era.

“I am feeling really excited,” Graham told People. “I'm not nervous, and everything's very secure, we're not going to have anything pop out, which makes me feel good so I can strut it, and I'm honestly more excited just for the full representation that's going to happen during the show.”

Source: @voguemagazine/Instagram

She even joked about her fitting process, recalling how the brand initially gave her something a little too revealing.

“The first thing they gave me was this tiny, tiny little underwear, and I said, 'Hello, I just had three children,’” she added. “Even though it was like two years ago, but I was like, 'Is there any more we can put on?' So then I got a bodysuit and I feel really s--- in it, and then when the wings came out, that's when I was like, 'Oh yeah, I feel like an Angel. This is hot.'”

