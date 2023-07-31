Hugh Grant Told Ashley Graham He 'Didn't Want to Be' at the 2023 Oscars Moments Before Awkward Interview
Ashley Graham is giving insight into what went down during her infamous chat with Hugh Grant at the 2023 Oscars.
In a new interview, the model explained that before the cameras started rolling on their painfully awkward red-carpet exchange, the Love Actually actor was quite candid about his feelings toward being at the annual Hollywood event.
"I could tell he didn't want to be there, that was obvious," Graham explained. "Before we were chatting, he was very pleasant. Then we started rolling, and he was like, 'I don't want to be here,' and I was, 'OK, work with me! I get it! But, like, work with me?'"
"I was trying my hardest to be my nice, upbeat self, and he gave me what he had. I didn't get the Vanity Fair comment. My public school system didn't have that book, probably. It's crazy how viral it went," the Sports Illustrated cover girl recalled.
During the shocking moment, Graham did her best to get some enthusiasm from the Music and Lyrics actor. "What was it like to be in Glass Onion? How fun is it to shoot something like that?" the 35-year-old excitedly asked Grant.
"Well, I'm barely in it. I was in it for about three seconds," the U.K. native said in a lackluster response.
"It still must have been fun, though. You had fun, right?" Graham questioned, to which Grant shortly added, "Erm... almost."
Graham continued to press on with the interview, asking Grant about his attire for the swanky evening. "What are you wearing?" the activist asked, to which the 62-year-old noted shortly, "My suit."
Viewers quickly took to social media to slam Grant for his behavior toward Graham while she was simply trying to do her job. "Why was Hugh Grant so rude?" one user wrote on Twitter at the time. "Ashley Graham, along with the rest of us, couldn't wait for that Hugh Grant interview to be over."
The Sunday Times conducted the interview with Graham.