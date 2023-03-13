Fans Lose It After Hugh Grant Calls Himself A 'Scrotum' During 2023 Oscars: 'He's A Loose Cannon'
Hugh Grant calling himself a "scrotum" at the Oscars was not on our 2023 Bingo card.
The Love Actually actor joined his Four Weddings and a Funeral costar Andie MacDowell on stage at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, to present the award for Best Production Design.
Despite renowned comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosting the prestigious event, Grant's short monologue might have been the best joke of the night.
"We're actually here to do two things. The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer," the Notting Hill actor quipped.
"Andie has been wearing one every day for the last 29 years, while I have never used one in my life," he continued to joke while referencing their famous rom-com from nearly three decades ago.
"Still stunning," he gushed while pointing to MacDowell's face.
"Basically a scrotum," Grant muttered, as he moved his hand to point to his own — which caused the audience to erupt in laughter.
- Hugh Grant Called Out For Being 'So Rude' During Oscars Interview With Ashely Graham: 'His Eye Roll At The End Was Obnoxious!'
- Hugh Grant Torn Apart After Admitting He 'Lost His Temper With A Woman' On Set: 'Having Tantrums Is Such Man-Baby Behavior'
- 'Love Actually', 'Elf '& More: See What Christmas Rom-Coms Starring Hollywood's Biggest Celebs Are A Must-Watch Over The Holiday Weekend
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Viewers at home seemed to find the joke just as hilarious and took to Twitter to share their reactions.
"Hugh Grant is in a different dimension while being interviewed. He was deliberately belligerent and it did feel awkward but he has a rhythm you have to understand. Maybe I’m rationalizing it unnecessarily. Also, he said ‘scrotum’ on stage so he’s a loose canon regardless lol," one user claimed in defense of the A-lister, who was labeled "rude" earlier in the night.
A second person joked, "and the award for best male performance goes to... Hugh Grant, for his moving depiction of a scrotum."
"THERE’S the self-deprecating Hugh Grant we all love!" a third individual expressed, while a fourth noted, "People got all mad at Hugh Grant for about five minutes last night because he treated some extremely dimwitted interviewer as the dimwit she was... later he compared his own face to a scrotum. Which was the funniest moment of the evening, amiright?"
Grant seemed to make up for his pre-Oscars interview with Ashely Graham — which left social media users outraged by his discourteous behaviors.
The Golden Globe winner was slammed by viewers after he appeared to roll his eyes and provide extremely curt answers to the model as she tried to ask him a few questions on the red carpet.