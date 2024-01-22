Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are 'Excited' to Watch Son Dawson Become a Big Brother, Duo Will Find Out Gender Beforehand

When the couple found out the gender the first time around, Iaconetti admitted she was "upset" she was having a boy, but now she couldn't be happier. Since this pregnancy feels a bit easier, the mom-of-one is hoping a little girl is in there. "Before getting pregnant, we were certain we were having two boys, but once I got pregnant, it's significantly better than last time. Now I am more convinced it's a girl," she says.

"I won't be devastated like last time if it's a boy," she adds.

"It's so weird to even say, 'Do you prefer a boy or girl?' We love Dawson so much and we never wanted a girl first," Haibon states. "I'd like to have a girl to know what it feels like to have a kid that is obsessed with me because I heard boys tend to go toward mama and girls tend to go toward daddy. Dawson is wonderful, but it would be nice to have someone run up to me! Right now, mama takes precedent."