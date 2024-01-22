Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are 'Excited' to Watch Son Dawson Become a Big Brother, Duo Will Find Out Gender Beforehand
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced on Amazon Live on Monday, January 22, that they're expecting baby No. 2, and they couldn't be more excited to see their son, Dawson, 2, become a big brother.
"I want them to dress as Power Rangers," Haibon, 35, exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with Amazon. "I'm excited for the family dynamic of the two of us and the two of them because that's what we both grew up with and creating that core. I think about that a lot — the change in dynamics of a family. If you had asked me a few years ago, I would have said my family is my mom, dad and sister. Now if you ask me, I would say it's Ashley and Dawson. It'll change even more once we have another kid, so that's exciting."
"I think about pictures and photo albums of me playing tea party with my sister and teaching her how to do that when she was an infant, playing doctor, etc.," the brunette beauty, 35, adds.
This time around, the podcast host is feeling "a lot better" than when she was carrying Dawson. Still, she doesn't "like the feeling of being pregnant."
"I am sick. I haven't thrown up a ton this week, but I need to eat every two to three hours to keep myself from throwing up, which is weird. I don't like drinking a lot. There's just something about fluids I don't like, but I can function this time, and I am around resting a lot," she shares. "I'm just grateful it's not as bad as last time. I don't know how I would have done it with a toddler. It's been doable, but I am not as much fun as Jared, but Dawson doesn't care. Dawson is obsessed and in love with me, and I love that, but I am like, 'Dad is so much more fun right now! Why wouldn't you want to be with him? He's basically an amusement park and I am lying on your playroom floor.'"
"We have fun, and I take him places, but then as soon as he sees mama, it's like, 'Dad, get away from me, I want mom.' I am like, 'Cool, bro. Get away from me,'" he quips. "It's a battle."
The couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and got married four years later, plan to find out the gender again, and they're hoping to welcome a little girl into their brood. "We have no patience!" Haibon says. "We want to know the gender and what to buy. If it's a boy, we won't have to go overboard and buy a lot of things because they can share."
When the couple found out the gender the first time around, Iaconetti admitted she was "upset" she was having a boy, but now she couldn't be happier. Since this pregnancy feels a bit easier, the mom-of-one is hoping a little girl is in there. "Before getting pregnant, we were certain we were having two boys, but once I got pregnant, it's significantly better than last time. Now I am more convinced it's a girl," she says.
"I won't be devastated like last time if it's a boy," she adds.
"It's so weird to even say, 'Do you prefer a boy or girl?' We love Dawson so much and we never wanted a girl first," Haibon states. "I'd like to have a girl to know what it feels like to have a kid that is obsessed with me because I heard boys tend to go toward mama and girls tend to go toward daddy. Dawson is wonderful, but it would be nice to have someone run up to me! Right now, mama takes precedent."
Since the tot is still young, the duo have tried to explain to him that mom has a baby growing in her tummy. "But then he points to his own belly and says baby. We're like, 'He's not getting it.' But he's also just learning his ABCs, so I get he doesn't understand human biology yet, but he was there in the doctor's room when we got the sonogram," Haibon says. "Once a baby comes and he doesn't get all the attention, he will learn quickly."
In the meantime, the two are thrilled to be partnering with Amazon, as they are big fans of the website — especially as they prep for baby No. 2. "We love Amazon, obviously! Who doesn't love Amazon? It's such a life saver in terms of baby products and just raising a kid because you order something and you can get it the next day to your doorstep, which is the best thing ever," Haibon shares.
Since the Bachelor Nation fan-favorites revealed they were expecting the first time around via Amazon Live, it only made sense to do it again! "It was such a cool experience to be able to announce it live and then get live feedback from everybody who is in the chat. It does take a team to raise a family and get through life, and it's cool these moms come together to review products and talk about what works and what doesn't work," Haibon adds. "We're now experienced in what products we love and what we will need."
"It's not that scary, and I want people who are expecting for the first time to know you get the hang of it really quick! It's not that much of a learning curve," Iaconetti adds.
To watch Iaconetti and Haibon's Amazon Live, click here.