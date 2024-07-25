'Teen Mom' Star Ashley Jones Unleashes on Ex Bariki Smith's Brother Amid Kidnapping Charges

After Teen Mom star Bariki Smith was arrested on July 7 on multiple charges, including second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with the threat of or using physical force, his ex Ashley Jones showed up in court to face him weeks later.

However, this did not sit well with Smith’s brother Romell Vaughn , who got into a sparring match with Jones.

“Free my brother off them b---- a-- charges,” Vaughn wrote in an Instagram comment. “Y’all don’t know the real story.” “You a b----- just like him I see,” Jones responded. “Must run int he family. Why don’t you come crash out too so y’all can be roommates again?” “Stop doing coke Ashtray,” Vaughn shockingly responded. “You must frogto [sic] too when you ain’t had nowhere to go. Ain’t no crashing out here.”

“Years ago,” Jones answered back, “and who been lending you money since…” Jones then made a startling accusation of her own, writing, “But I see it must have been the same coke that had you trying to eat my c---- behind your brother’s back. I digress. Go off loser.”