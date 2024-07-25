'Teen Mom' Star Ashley Jones Unleashes on Ex Bariki Smith's Brother Amid Kidnapping Charges
After Teen Mom star Bariki Smith was arrested on July 7 on multiple charges, including second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with the threat of or using physical force, his ex Ashley Jones showed up in court to face him weeks later.
However, this did not sit well with Smith’s brother Romell Vaughn, who got into a sparring match with Jones.
“Free my brother off them b---- a-- charges,” Vaughn wrote in an Instagram comment. “Y’all don’t know the real story.” “You a b----- just like him I see,” Jones responded. “Must run int he family. Why don’t you come crash out too so y’all can be roommates again?” “Stop doing coke Ashtray,” Vaughn shockingly responded. “You must frogto [sic] too when you ain’t had nowhere to go. Ain’t no crashing out here.”
“Years ago,” Jones answered back, “and who been lending you money since…” Jones then made a startling accusation of her own, writing, “But I see it must have been the same coke that had you trying to eat my c---- behind your brother’s back. I digress. Go off loser.”
In a lengthy Instagram Story post about appearing in court, Jones shared, “I won’t be intimidated or scared out of following through this time. I am far from perfect but I have covered up a lot for the sake of ‘standing beside my man and not looking stupid.’” “Everyone has a lot to say,” she continued. “But no one showed up to court but me and the DA. The subpoenas will force not only me but all the others who got one to tell their experiences, and I’m curious as to what sort of picture will be painted once my word isn’t the only one taken into consideration.”
“I would ask for grace and kindness but I don’t need it,” Jones concluded. “I have self worth… which is much more freeing. So if you don’t like the charges, call the DA since SHE is the one pressing them.” Jones took to her Instagram Story one more time to clarify that she “didn’t make this public… the people that are always accusing me of doing something for a storyline are the ones who did.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Smith is currently being held in jail in Nevada on $35K bail and is facing up to 15 years behind bars. Although he has not posted bail as of yet, if he does, he will be required to stay away from Jones.