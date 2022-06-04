Ex-Loves Of Her Life! See All Of Ashley Olsen's Former Flames Throughout The Years: Photos

During an episode of his hit podcast Armchair Expert, Dax Shepherd revealed he dated Ashley “15 or 16 years ago”. While the former couple stayed under the radar, the actor had nothing but praise for his former flame, “She's just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic."

Around the time they were dating, Ashley was launching The Row. "When we were dating was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that that in a big way. So I actually got to see her, like, meet with design teams and, like, run her s--t," he said.