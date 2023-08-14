Ashley Olsen and Husband Louis Eisner Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 1 Months Ago
Ashley Olsen is officially a mama!
The Full House alum, 37, who is married to Louis Eisner, gave birth to her son, Otto, a few months ago in New York, a source told TMZ.
According to the insider, the former actress is "ecstatic" over the new addition.
As OK! previously reported, Olsen is notorious for staying out of the spotlight and keeping her private life under wraps.
Last year, the child star married Eisner in a secret ceremony a private Bel-Air home. The December 28 event was only attended by a few dozen guests, and “it went late with 50 people or so total," another source noted.
The fashion designer has been linked to Eisner, whose mom is jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, since October 2017.
In June 2019, Olsen was spotted with a ring on that finger while out and about in Los Angeles, Calif.
Ashley and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, previously revealed in a rare interview why they do everything to not be in front of the camera these days.
"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate stated as to why she and Ashley remain elusive.
"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," Ashley added. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."
Meanwhile, Mary-Kate reached a divorce settlement from Olivier Sarkozy in 2021. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former flames were "looking forward to moving on."
- John Stamos Admits He Had Olsen Twins Fired From 'Full House' Because of Their Constant 'Screaming': 'I Couldn't Deal With It'
- Everything To Know About Ashley Olsen's Secret Wedding To Louis Eisner — Insider Details
- Ex-Loves Of Her Life! See All Of Ashley Olsen's Former Flames Throughout The Years: Photos
Perhaps the Olsen family will get even bigger, as the twins' sister Elizabeth Olsen spoke about motherhood in a 2017 interview.
“I was also thinking, ‘There’s this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid,'” she told Modern Luxury. “I don’t know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: ‘I think I could raise kids here.'”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The actress, who is married to Robbie Arnett, had bought a house at the time. “[It] has been so much fun and stimulating creatively,” she said of renovating.