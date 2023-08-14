Ashley Olsen and Husband Louis Eisner Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 1 Months Ago

Ashley and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, previously revealed in a rare interview why they do everything to not be in front of the camera these days.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate stated as to why she and Ashley remain elusive.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," Ashley added. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."