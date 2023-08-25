'Couldn't Be Happier': Ashley Olsen and Husband Louis Eisner’s Joy After Secretly Welcoming Baby No. 1
Ashley Olsen has taken to motherhood with aplomb!
After the fashion designer secretly welcomed a baby boy named Otto with her husband, Louis Eisner, months ago, Olsen's life has improved exponentially.
"The news came as quite a surprise — especially since no one even knew Ashley was pregnant in the first place," an insider explained of the married couple's shocking life update.
Secrecy isn't anything new for the former child star, who along with her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, tends to keep her personal business out of the media. "But Ashley, as well as Mary-Kate, has always tried to keep her private life private, so this is par for the course," the source spilled.
The happy couple has been going strong since 2017 and tied the knot in December 2022. "They couldn't be happier or feel more blessed right now," the insider explained of Olsen and Eisner.
"Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen [their other sister] are both ecstatic to be an aunt. They're spoiling the baby rotten, as are Ashley and Louis," the source said of the happy brood.
Just as her home life has been successful, so has the fashion designer's booming business with The Row, making her worth an estimated $250 million. "This child will want for nothing," the source noted. "Ashley has gone all-out with the nursery, and the baby will have the best designer wardrobe, of course!”
Despite her endless joy, don't expect Ashley to be sharing any of it anytime soon. "We were raised to be discreet people," her sibling and business partner explained of their lifestyle in an interview.
"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," she added of herself and her sister's minimal aesthetic. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."
InTouch spoke to sources close to Olsen and Esiner.