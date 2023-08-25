'Couldn't Be Happier': Ashley Olsen and Husband Louis Eisner’s Joy After Secretly Welcoming Baby No. 1

"The news came as quite a surprise — especially since no one even knew Ashley was pregnant in the first place," an insider explained of the married couple's shocking life update.

Secrecy isn't anything new for the former child star, who along with her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, tends to keep her personal business out of the media. "But Ashley, as well as Mary-Kate, has always tried to keep her private life private, so this is par for the course," the source spilled.