Mary-Kate Olsen Has 'Worked on Herself' and Finally Feels 'Healthier and Happier Than Ever,' Reveals Insider
Time away from Hollywood looks good on Mary-Kate Olsen.
The former child star is apparently doing better than ever at age 37 after growing up in the spotlight.
“Mary-Kate has faced more struggles than most her age, but she worked on herself and is now healthier and happier than ever,” gushed an insider to a news outlet. “She’s even telling friends, ‘I’m finally happy!’ It’s nice to see her feeling secure at last.”
Mary-Kate and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, famously kicked off their Hollywood careers on Full House, having alternated playing the part of Michelle Tanner on the hit series.
After starring on the show from 1987-1995, the sisters launched their own production company at age 10. Despite reaching such success at such a young age, Mary-Kate candidly revealed the limelight wasn’t all it was made out to be.
“I look at old photos of me, and I don’t feel connected to them at all,” Mary-Kate —who also suffered from an eating disorder as a teen — previously confessed in 2010. “I would never wish my upbringing on anyone.”
And while Mary-Kate and Ashley finally stepped back from acting in 2008, more scandal followed the duo. Mary-Kate was rumored to be dating Heath Ledger at the time of his accidental overdose, as the masseuse who found him naked and face down in his bedroom in a Manhattan apartment called the actress before phoning 911.
Mary-Kate’s relationship with Heath was heavily scrutinized at the time given that they were apparently dating in the months leading up to his death.
Mary-Kate eventually moved on with banker Olivier Sarkozy, with the now-divorced duo having wed in 2015. Following a messy fallout in 2020, the exes reached a settlement in January 2021.
An insider previously touched on the challenges the twins faced growing up while exclusively speaking with OK!, as they pointed out Hollywood slowly became a place of evil to them after landing their very first acting gig at the age of six months.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“They felt stuck and like they didn’t have control of their lives," recalled the source of their teenage years, as things got so bad for Mary-Kate that she checked into rehab in 2004. “They both say they’re very scarred by their experience."
Life & Style reported Olsen has been working on herself.