Mary-Kate Olsen Has 'Worked on Herself' and Finally Feels 'Healthier and Happier Than Ever,' Reveals Insider

“Mary-Kate has faced more struggles than most her age, but she worked on herself and is now healthier and happier than ever,” gushed an insider to a news outlet. “She’s even telling friends, ‘I’m finally happy!’ It’s nice to see her feeling secure at last.”

Mary-Kate and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, famously kicked off their Hollywood careers on Full House, having alternated playing the part of Michelle Tanner on the hit series.