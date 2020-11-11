Bonjour, indeed! Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 2, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday, November 11.

The news came in the form of a letter from Emily Cooper’s boss, Sylvie Grateau. “We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time,” the letter begins. “Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she had nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir. Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I’m leaning towards the former — her results are impressive.

“We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French,” the note continues. “We will work in conjunction with you on applying for a work permit on her behalf to prolong her time here. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don’t let her know that.”

Netflix also shared the exciting news via Twitter with a video of the cast saying, “Deux,” which means two in French.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

Of course, fans were thrilled that Emily — who is played by Lily Collins — would be appearing on their screens again. One person wrote, “THANK GOD,” while another added, “YESSSS.”

In the dramedy, Emily is sent to the City of Lights for her job, but she quickly learns that she can’t speak the language. Fortunately, she makes friends — we’re looking at you, Mindy! — and got herself entangled into a love triangle with Gabriel and Camille.

So, what can viewers expect in the season season? For one, Emily will not feel like such an outsider in Europe — and she might even learn the language! “In season 2, she’s going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city,” Darren Star, the creator of the show, told OprahMag.com. “She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”

Star would also love for viewers to learn more about some of Emily’s pals and coworkers, including Sylvie. “We have a great world of characters that we’ve established,” Star told Vanity Fair. “I’d like to explore so much more of the supporting cast, like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily’s boss [Sylvie]. I think we’ve just scratched the surface of who she is and what makes her tick.”

And yes, Emily will have to figure out what is going on with her and Gabriel. “[Emily is going] to have a lot of complicated choices with a lot of the men in her life. Certainly with Gabriel, who’s been the primary relationship, but also her primary relationship is also with Camille, who she really became very good friends with — and I think Emily’s the kind of girl that would never want to betray a friend. So I think it’s given Emily a real moral dilemma,” Star told Collider. “We haven’t really seen the potential of [Emily and Mathieu’s] relationship yet. I think Emily’s is going to have some surprising choices to make next season.”

We can hardly wait!