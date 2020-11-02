These days, it’s tough to travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so Emily in Paris — which premiered via Netflix on October 2 — gave viewers a way to escape from the craziness of the world and feel like you were able to visit another continent.

In the dramedy, Emily Cooper — who is played by Lily Collins — is sent to Paris, France, for her job and quickly discovers that learning the language is hard. Fortunately, finding friends is an easy feat. Along the way, Emily gets cozy with some men and also continually proves to her boss, Sylvie, that she is a marketing wizard.

Even though the show — which Darren Star wrote and produced — got some criticism for the plot, the characters and the French/Parisian stereotypes, people couldn’t help but think about Emily’s intense chemistry with chef Gabriel or how she managed to snag big clients at her firm all while dressing super chic.

At the end of the day, Collins, 31, doesn’t mind what people have to say about her character. In fact, she had the best response when dealing with the haters. “As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift,” she told Vogue Arabia. “You’re being allowed to improve.”

“[Director Darren Star] championed my opinions and opened me up to an experience that was so rewarding and empowering,” she gushed.

Star, 59, also responded to the critiques, saying, “The first thing she is seeing is the clichés because it’s from her point of view. I wanted to do a show that celebrated that part of Paris. “I wanted to showcase Paris in a really wonderful way that would encourage people to fall in love with the city in a way that I have,” he told The New York Times.

Star has yet to confirm that season 2 is *officially* green-lit, but he does have a couple of ideas in mind when it comes to Emily’s future in the City of Lights.

