'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Hospitalized After 'Tonsillitis Spiraled Into Critical Septic Shock': 'I'm Healing'
Ashley Park revealed she was recently hospitalized due to tonsillitis complications, but she's now on the road to recovery.
"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told. Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this," the Emily in Paris star, 32, captioned some photographs of herself in the hospital via Instagram on Friday, January 19.
In the photos and caption, Park gushed over her costar and rumored boyfriend Paul Forman for being by her side during this tough and scary time.
"You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say," she wrote.
"And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support. Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are). I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst. Thanks for reading this. I'm sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay ❤️," she continued.
Of course, the star's family and friends wrote her sweet notes in the comments section, including costar and pal Lily Collins.
Collins said, "I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both ❤️," while Gemma Chan added, "Wishing you a full recovery, sending love ❤️."
Busy Philipps added: "oh my god, honey. i was just thinking of you yesterday and wondering why i didn’t see you at mean girls and then thought-oh she must be somewhere fabulous. you poor thing. I’m so glad you’re on the mend and sending you so many healing positive vibes❤️❤️❤️."