'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Hospitalized After 'Tonsillitis Spiraled Into Critical Septic Shock': 'I'm Healing'

In the photos and caption, Park gushed over her costar and rumored boyfriend Paul Forman for being by her side during this tough and scary time.

"You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say," she wrote.

"And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support. Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are). I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst. Thanks for reading this. I'm sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay ❤️," she continued.