OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Charlie Hunnam
OK LogoNEWS

Charlie Hunnam's Health Crisis: Actor Was Hospitalized Prior to L.A. Premiere of 'Rebel Moon': 'Intense Week'

charlie hunnam health crisis
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 14 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Charlie Hunnam revealed he has been under the weather lately — so much so, he almost missed the Los Angeles premiere of Rebel Moon on Wednesday, December 13.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie hunnam health crisis
Source: mega

The actor revealed he was hospitalized in London recently.

"We all got quite sick on this press tour. I got incredibly sick in London 32 hours ago. I checked out of the hospital just to come here and then got to the airport and my flight was six-and-a-half hours late and they didn't put my luggage on the plane, so I got here and didn't have any clothes to wear. This was a suit that I had 10 years ago and I couldn't fit into anymore, but since I was so sick two weeks ago and lost so much weight, I am now wearing my old suit. The last 48 hours have been a real trial, but here we are — we're here, we're smiling," the 43-year-old told Access Hollywood on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie hunnam health crisis
Source: mega

The star still flew from London to California even though he didn't feel great.

"In 25 years I am proud to say I have never missed an hour of work in my career. I show up no matter what, but I had a complication from getting the flu and my kidneys were really in trouble, so I was in the hospital for 36 hours on an IV and then just got out and came straight here," he added of his condition. "I feel like I am having an out of body experience right now, to be honest, but we're showing up, trying to smile. I am wearing my suit that I have not been able to wear for 10 years so I guess that is a silver lining. It's been an intense week for sure."

Article continues below advertisement
charlie hunnam health crisis
Source: mega

Charlie Hunnam stars in the new movie 'Rebel Moon.'

MORE ON:
Charlie Hunnam

Despite the hiccup, the King Arthur lead was thrilled to team up with Zack Snyder for their latest flick.

"It was in November, maybe December 2021. I was in Australia finishing up [Shantaram], and got an inquiry from my people that Zack was interested in me being in Rebel Moon. They asked if I would have time to quickly read the first two scripts, and if I could find time to have a Zoom with him," the star told GQ.

"I said 'Yeah, of course. Listen, let's set up the Zoom, because I know Zack a little bit, I'd love to see him again. And I'm certain I'm gonna like it.' He had identified one character that he wanted me to read for and look at. But I responded more to the character that I ended up playing. So I asked if they'd consider me for Kai," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie hunnam health crisis
Source: mega

Charlie Hunnam wore an old suit since he lost so much weight in the past few weeks.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Though he wasn't originally in the running to play Kai, he immediately became enamored with his character.

"It felt like an opportunity to do something [exciting]. You know, an actor's job is to be an instrument in another artist's vision [like Zack's], and I think to explore the areas of the human condition that trouble us or compel us to further exploration. And I really loved the thematics of [Rebel Moon]," he shared.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.