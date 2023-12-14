Charlie Hunnam's Health Crisis: Actor Was Hospitalized Prior to L.A. Premiere of 'Rebel Moon': 'Intense Week'
Charlie Hunnam revealed he has been under the weather lately — so much so, he almost missed the Los Angeles premiere of Rebel Moon on Wednesday, December 13.
"We all got quite sick on this press tour. I got incredibly sick in London 32 hours ago. I checked out of the hospital just to come here and then got to the airport and my flight was six-and-a-half hours late and they didn't put my luggage on the plane, so I got here and didn't have any clothes to wear. This was a suit that I had 10 years ago and I couldn't fit into anymore, but since I was so sick two weeks ago and lost so much weight, I am now wearing my old suit. The last 48 hours have been a real trial, but here we are — we're here, we're smiling," the 43-year-old told Access Hollywood on the red carpet.
"In 25 years I am proud to say I have never missed an hour of work in my career. I show up no matter what, but I had a complication from getting the flu and my kidneys were really in trouble, so I was in the hospital for 36 hours on an IV and then just got out and came straight here," he added of his condition. "I feel like I am having an out of body experience right now, to be honest, but we're showing up, trying to smile. I am wearing my suit that I have not been able to wear for 10 years so I guess that is a silver lining. It's been an intense week for sure."
- 'Game Of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Opens Up About Getting Sober After Going Through 'Traumatic' Things
- Zac Efron Reveals He ‘Bounced Back’ After Contracting A Deadly Bacterial Infection In Papua New Guinea
- Jeremy Renner Walks First Red Carpet Since Tragic Snowplow Incident, Says New Show Is 'Propelling Me To Get Better'
Despite the hiccup, the King Arthur lead was thrilled to team up with Zack Snyder for their latest flick.
"It was in November, maybe December 2021. I was in Australia finishing up [Shantaram], and got an inquiry from my people that Zack was interested in me being in Rebel Moon. They asked if I would have time to quickly read the first two scripts, and if I could find time to have a Zoom with him," the star told GQ.
"I said 'Yeah, of course. Listen, let's set up the Zoom, because I know Zack a little bit, I'd love to see him again. And I'm certain I'm gonna like it.' He had identified one character that he wanted me to read for and look at. But I responded more to the character that I ended up playing. So I asked if they'd consider me for Kai," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though he wasn't originally in the running to play Kai, he immediately became enamored with his character.
"It felt like an opportunity to do something [exciting]. You know, an actor's job is to be an instrument in another artist's vision [like Zack's], and I think to explore the areas of the human condition that trouble us or compel us to further exploration. And I really loved the thematics of [Rebel Moon]," he shared.