Ashley Park Admits She's 'Lucky' to Have Become 'Sisters' With 'Emily in Paris' Costar Lily Collins: 'We Love Each Other So Much'

Ashley Park knows just how rare it is to form a lifelong bond on the set of a TV show — which is why she doesn't take her friendship with Emily in Paris costar Lily Collins for granted. "The thing we say to each other every day, like truly every day, is that we are so lucky because we do love each other so much," the famed actress tells OK! of her connection with Collins during an exclusive interview ahead of the Netflix series' Season 5 premiere on Thursday, December 18. Park, who recently partnered with Planet Oat to launch the brand's new Emily in Paris white chocolate raspberry creamer, says her and Collins' bond "was instant" when the duo started filming for Emily in Paris Season 1 in August 2019.

Source: Netflix Ashley Park and Lily Collins' on-screen chemistry is the same in real life.

After five seasons of playing best friends Mindy and Emily, Park insists their on-screen chemistry is rooted in something very real. Both actresses experienced filming the Netflix hit while living far from home, a situation that naturally deepened their connection. "The experience that these characters are having — being away from home and everybody else that they know, they really find a home with each other," she explains. "And that's just absolutely mirrored our real life experience whenever we're filming there."

Source: Netflix Ashley Park's bond with Lily Collins was 'instant.'

Over the years, Park has watched Collins move through major life milestones, making their bond even stronger. "We've seen these characters through five chapters of their lives and I see our friendship and relationship," she reflects, noting that when they first met, Collins had just started dating now-husband Charlie McDowell. "Then she became engaged and a wife and now she has a baby, you know, so it feels like we just get to catch up for four months and really be in each other's lives in that way." Now that Collins has a little one in her life, Park says their time together feels even more precious. "Especially with busy schedules, and now that she is a mom, it's a real luxury to be able to not only film in these places and stuff, but to be able to do it with a sister and a best friend, that's what makes all the difference," she adds. Even amid glamorous press tours and fashion moments, Park admits it’s the simplest parts of their reunion she looks forward to most. "As soon as I land [in NYC for Season 5's press tour], my first thought is going to each other's hotel rooms and wearing PJ's and face masks and catching up," she shares.

'Emily in Paris' Heads to Venice and Rome for Season 5

Source: Netflix 'Emily in Paris' heads to Venice, Italy, during Season 5.

That closeness carries seamlessly onto the screen, especially as Emily in Paris heads into its highly anticipated fifth season. This time around, Park is excited for fans to see the show expand beyond France. Asked what she's looking forward to most about Season 5, Park teases she's "excited for people to see Venice and Rome." With the cast becoming deeply familiar with their characters over the years, Park believes the storytelling has evolved in a meaningful way. "Now that we know our characters so well, I feel like we get deeper and more mature into these relationships and these friendships," she explains. "So I think it'll be fun to see different characters bring out different sides of each other." When it comes to Mindy’s future, Park prefers to let the journey unfold naturally. "As soon as you ask for a certain direction or something for any part of your life or for a character, then it limits the options for what our writers and everybody can think of," she points out. Still, the 34-year-old treasures the experiences the role has already given her, stating, "Getting to film in Rome and Venice was once in a lifetime."

Ashley Park Shares Secret to Success of 'Emily in Paris'

Source: Netflix Ashley Park thinks the secret to the success of 'Emily in Paris' is the show's feel-good nature.

And if there’s one thing Park hopes continues, it’s the chance to keep traveling — both on screen and alongside her chosen family. "What you're seeing is this true celebration of those locations," she spills. "And so that's something that I've loved being a part of." As for what keeps Emily in Paris thriving while so many other shows struggle to survive, Park credits its feel-good escapism. "It’s truly the most humbling thing," she confesses of being part of a long-running Netflix series. "I think it's a real feel-good show. It's aspirational. It's beautiful and fun to watch. It leaves you feeling good and we're invested in these characters now." She adds that the show’s indulgent tone is part of its magic. "In a world that feels overwhelming sometimes, to bring any sort of sweetness or levity and light into the world is always a nice thing," Park mentions. "And I think we bring a lot of color into it." That sense of indulgence also ties into Park’s latest partnership with Planet Oat in line with the brand's new Emily in Paris white chocolate raspberry creamer.

Ashley Park Partners With Planet Oat for New 'Emily in Paris' Creamer

Source: Planet Oat/2025 Viacom International Inc.; Netflix Ashley Park partnered with Planet Oat for an exclusive 'Emily in Paris' creamer.