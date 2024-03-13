Don Lemon's X Deal Combusts, Elon Musk Cancels Former CNN Star's Talk Show After 'Tense' Interview
In a sudden turn of events, former CNN anchor Don Lemon revealed on Wednesday, March 13, that Elon Musk had abruptly ended a deal for Lemon to exclusively host his new talk show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The termination came just hours after Lemon and Musk filmed a "tense" interview intended to be part of the show's debut episode, leaving Lemon blindsided.
Lemon expressed his disappointment in a post on the platform, where he stated, "His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me."
Musk told Lemon their partnership was ending in a text message that simply read, "Contract terminated."
The Tesla owner, known for his views on free speech, did not shy away from addressing the situation. He explained on Twitter, "His approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media,' which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying."
Musk also alluded to a lack of authenticity in Lemon's show, suggesting that it was more of CNN's influence than Lemon's true voice.
Despite the termination, Lemon affirmed that he would still air the "tense" interview with Musk on YouTube and X, emphasizing his commitment to free speech.
On the other hand, Musk implied that Lemon and his former boss Jeff Zucker could still find an audience on the platform, though his decision to end the partnership remained the same.
Musk's company initially announced the talk show deal with Lemon in January, as X aimed to expand its video content and attract well-known hosts to the platform.
Lemon, a prominent figure on CNN before his unexpected dismissal in April, was poised to host three 30-minute episodes a week on the show. His departure from CNN had sparked interest from Musk, who seized the opportunity to bring the host to X.
In a reply to Lemon's announcement of leaving CNN, Musk had enticingly suggested that Lemon join X, emphasizing that the platform offered a larger audience than traditional media outlets.
Musk had previously extended a similar invitation to Tucker Carlson after his departure from Fox News, showcasing his interest in diversifying the platform's content.
Tucker has conducted several interviews and segments on the platform, such as traveling to Russia to speak with Vladimir Putin.
Lemon recounted on Wednesday, March 13, that "Elon publicly encouraged me to join X with a new show, saying I would have his 'full support,' and that his 'digital town square is for all.'"
Despite the unexpected fallout, Lemon reiterated his dedication to amplifying diverse voices as he navigates the shifting landscape of digital media platforms.