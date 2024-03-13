Don Lemon's X Deal Combusts, Elon Musk Cancels Former CNN Star's Talk Show After 'Tense' Interview

Lemon expressed his disappointment in a post on the platform, where he stated, "His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me."

Musk told Lemon their partnership was ending in a text message that simply read, "Contract terminated."

The Tesla owner, known for his views on free speech, did not shy away from addressing the situation. He explained on Twitter, "His approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media,' which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying."

Musk also alluded to a lack of authenticity in Lemon's show, suggesting that it was more of CNN's influence than Lemon's true voice.