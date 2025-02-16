Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Everything to Know About the Alleged Mom of Elon Musk's 13th Child

On February 14, St. Clair went viral after posting a tweet claiming she welcomed a child with the DOGE leader.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," St. Clair alleged. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She continued, "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

St. Clair shared the tweet alongside the caption, "Alea lacta est," a Latin phrase that means "the die is cast."

According to CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, some Donald Trump aides were aware that Musk was expecting a baby with a conservative influencer.

Jacobs added, "The tip-off was when a pregnant Ashley St. Clair started showing up at Mar-a-Lago with guards, specifically members of Musk's security team, sources told me."

Meanwhile, conservative commentator Candace Owens wrote on X, "Children should always be off limits. Journalists are parasites. Hard to imagine going through this with a young one."

St. Clair penned a follow-up post the following day, expressing her gratitude for everyone who sent her kind words.

"Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off-limits for journalists," she added on the pinned tweet. "Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while."