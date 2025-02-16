Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Everything to Know About the Alleged Mom of Elon Musk's 13th Child
Ashley St. Clair Is a Conservative Influencer
Ashley St. Clair, who claimed she had a baby with Elon Musk, is a conservative influencer and author. She previously wrote for the Babylon Bee, a website that was previously banned from X for releasing a satirical article branding openly transgender government official Dr. Rachel Levine its Man of the Year.
USA Today later named Levine one of its Women of the Year.
In December 2023, St. Clair slipped into a black bra for the conservative beer brand Ultra Right's "Real Women of America 2024 Calendar."
She Wrote a Children's Book
In July 2021, St. Clair released Elephants Are Not Birds via conservative children's publisher Brave Books.
Speaking in an interview with the New York Post at the time, the author said the book was an "unapologetic rebuke of transgender acceptance and the growing number of young people identifying as trans."
St. Clair continued, "You get special attention now in the classroom if you say, 'Hey my name is not Billy, it's Amanda.' I am going to have a little boy in November, and it's scary to think he could come home and say, 'My friends all identify as something else and that's how I feel' and have my son crying because he's not put on hormone replacement therapy."
Ashley St. Clair Claimed She Gave Birth to Elon Musk's 13th Child
On February 14, St. Clair went viral after posting a tweet claiming she welcomed a child with the DOGE leader.
"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," St. Clair alleged. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."
She continued, "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."
St. Clair shared the tweet alongside the caption, "Alea lacta est," a Latin phrase that means "the die is cast."
According to CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, some Donald Trump aides were aware that Musk was expecting a baby with a conservative influencer.
Jacobs added, "The tip-off was when a pregnant Ashley St. Clair started showing up at Mar-a-Lago with guards, specifically members of Musk's security team, sources told me."
Meanwhile, conservative commentator Candace Owens wrote on X, "Children should always be off limits. Journalists are parasites. Hard to imagine going through this with a young one."
St. Clair penned a follow-up post the following day, expressing her gratitude for everyone who sent her kind words.
"Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off-limits for journalists," she added on the pinned tweet. "Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while."
She Is Elon Musk's Fourth Baby Mama — If Her Claim Is True
If St. Clair's claim is true, she would be considered as Musk's fourth baby mama.
Musk shares six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. He went on to welcome three kids each with Grimes and Shivon Zilis in recent years.
Ashley St. Clair Is a Single Mom
Before allegedly having Musk's 13th baby, St. Clair had a child from a previous relationship, the Daily Mail reported.