BREAKING NEWS
Elon Musk's Ex Ashley St. Clair Issues Scathing Response to Billionaire and Donald Trump's Feud

Composite photo of Ashley St. Clair, Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: @realashleystclair/Instagram; MEGA

Ashley St. Clair had a shocking response to Elon Musk and Donald Trump's feud.

By:

June 6 2025, Published 9:02 a.m. ET

Ashley St. Clair, who is the alleged mother of Elon Musk's 14th baby, got a dig in at her ex amid his new feud with Donald Trump.

As OK! previously reported, the former friends have been arguing on social media after Musk left Trump's administration.

Photo of Ashley St. Clair
Source: @realashleystclair/Instagram

Ashley St. Clair told Donald Trump to let her know if he needs 'any breakup advice.'

“Hey @realDonaldTrump,” St. Clair wrote on X on June 5, “lmk if u need any breakup advice.”

As OK! reported, Musk and Trump got into a war of words on June 5, with Musk making a shocking claim about the president.

Elon Musk Brought Up Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk claimed Donald Trump is in the Epstein files.

"Time to drop the really big bomb," Musk wrote on X on June 5. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

In another post, Musk told followers to “mark this post for the future,” insisting “the truth will come out.”

Musk also reposted video footage of Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein, adding an eyebrow-raised emoji.

Elon Musk 'Went Crazy'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he 'asked' Elon Musk to leave.

Aside from Epstein, Musk made another stunning accusation, writing, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election. Such ingratitude.”

He also reposted old tweets by Trump, asking where he was and if he was “replaced by a body double.”

He then asked his followers, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” As of this writing, 80.7 percent of over 4 million voters hit “yes” in response to his question.

Trump took to Truth Social to respond, noting the Tesla head honcho was “wearing thin.”

"I asked him to leave,” Trump continued, “I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

Elon Musk Left DOGE

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk stepped down from heading DOGE on May 30.

Musk stepped down from his role heading the Department of Government Efficiency on May 30, as OK! shared.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," he wrote on X in a statement on May 28. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Trump also confirmed Musk’s exit on May 29, posting on Truth Social, “I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office. This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific!"

Before Musk left, press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared DOGE leaders are “each and every member of the President’s cabinet and the president himself.”

She also noted they are “wholeheartedly committed to cutting waste, fraud and abuse from our government."

