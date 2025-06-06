Elon Musk's Ex Ashley St. Clair Issues Scathing Response to Billionaire and Donald Trump's Feud

Aside from Epstein, Musk made another stunning accusation, writing, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election. Such ingratitude.”

He also reposted old tweets by Trump, asking where he was and if he was “replaced by a body double.”

He then asked his followers, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” As of this writing, 80.7 percent of over 4 million voters hit “yes” in response to his question.

Trump took to Truth Social to respond, noting the Tesla head honcho was “wearing thin.”

"I asked him to leave,” Trump continued, “I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"