Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Fires Back After He Threatened to Sue for Full Custody Over Implication She Might 'Transition' Their Son

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley St. Clair fired back at Elon Musk, who threatened to seek full custody, accusing her of implying she "might transition" their son, Romulus, after comments she made on social media. The influencer was asked about the Tesla CEO's comments during a conversation with CNN anchor Erin Burnett on Wednesday, January 14, replying, "I’m not at liberty to discuss it further, but I think anyone with more than a third-grade reading comprehension level knows what I was saying there.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley St. Clair Responded to Elon Musk's Treat

Source: CNN/Instagram Ashley St. Clair responded to threats made by Elon Musk during an appearance on CNN.

St. Clair was referencing statements she made over the weekend, where she apologized for previous comments she made about the transgender community. “I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain,” she wrote in a lengthy message via X, referring to Musk’s trans daughter, Vivian Wilson.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley St. Clair Apologized for Previous Comments

Source: mega;@stclairashley/x Ashley St. Clair apologized for previous negative comments she made about the transgender community.

“[I don’t really know] how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt,” she continued. The former conservative influencer revealed she went back and forth regarding whether speaking out would be "helpful," adding, "Since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning bc I’m 'scorned.' Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry. Let me know how I can help."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk Threatened to Sue for Full Custody

Source: MEGA Elon Musk claimed Ashley St. Clair's comments suggested she was 'implying she might transition a one-year-old boy.'

Though many applauded St. Clair for the apology, one critic took a screenshot of her account, writing, "Elon needs full custody. Coming out in support of trans grooming like this insane." Musk seemingly agreed with the post, writing in response, "I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy."

Article continues below advertisement

I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2026 Source: @elonmusk/X Elon Musk made threats via X.

Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk Welcomed Their Son in February

Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair claimed Elon Musk offered her millions to stay quiet about their child.