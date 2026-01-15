Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Fires Back After He Threatened to Sue for Full Custody Over Implication She Might 'Transition' Their Son
Jan. 15 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Ashley St. Clair fired back at Elon Musk, who threatened to seek full custody, accusing her of implying she "might transition" their son, Romulus, after comments she made on social media.
The influencer was asked about the Tesla CEO's comments during a conversation with CNN anchor Erin Burnett on Wednesday, January 14, replying, "I’m not at liberty to discuss it further, but I think anyone with more than a third-grade reading comprehension level knows what I was saying there.”
Ashley St. Clair Responded to Elon Musk's Treat
St. Clair was referencing statements she made over the weekend, where she apologized for previous comments she made about the transgender community.
“I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain,” she wrote in a lengthy message via X, referring to Musk’s trans daughter, Vivian Wilson.
Ashley St. Clair Apologized for Previous Comments
“[I don’t really know] how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt,” she continued.
The former conservative influencer revealed she went back and forth regarding whether speaking out would be "helpful," adding, "Since it will be framed as disingenuous or just turning bc I’m 'scorned.' Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry. Let me know how I can help."
Elon Musk Threatened to Sue for Full Custody
Though many applauded St. Clair for the apology, one critic took a screenshot of her account, writing, "Elon needs full custody. Coming out in support of trans grooming like this insane."
Musk seemingly agreed with the post, writing in response, "I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy."
Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk Welcomed Their Son in February
St. Clair and Musk welcomed their son in February 2025, marking the tech mogul's 13th child with three women.
After going public with the news months later, she blasted her baby father for refusing to publicly acknowledge his role as the father of her newborn child and claimed he offered her $15 million to keep their son a secret.
“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded,” St. Clair wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”
The drama has only continued between St. Clair and Musk as she claimed his child support payments have been "substantially reduced" after she sued for full custody.