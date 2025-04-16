Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Finally Reveals Son's Name Amid Messy Paternity Battle
Ashley St. Clair, who has been vocal about her issues with alleged baby daddy Elon Musk, finally revealed the name of their child.
While she has been referring to her son as “R.S.C.” in court documents, St. Clair finally revealed to The Wall Street Journal her son’s name is Romulus St. Clair.
Ashley and Elon “debated the child’s middle name,” according to the outlet.
Ashley also dished Elon offered her $15 million and $100,000 per month if she would keep the baby’s paternity secret until he turned 21. Had she agreed, she would have had to refrain from saying anything negative about Elon, but he would have retained complete freedom of speech to say anything he wanted about her. She also shared Elon wanted her to have a caesarian section birth, as he allegedly felt it would “allow for the baby to have a larger brain.”
Ashley filed a custody lawsuit against the famous Tesla head honcho, noting he “was not present for the birth of our child, has had no more than three in-person visits with our child, and has not expressed an interest in having custody of our child.”
As OK! reported, Elon took to X to address claims about his alleged child with Ashley.
“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out,” he shared. “No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”
"He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity," her legal representatives, Karen Rosenthal, Bikel Rosenthal & Schanfield LLP, told People in a statement.
On March 28, Daily Mail obtained video footage of Ashley handing over her keys to her model S Tesla car.
“I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support,” she told a reporter, as she sold the $100,000 car to an online auto dealer.
When asked if she thought Elon was being “vindictive,” Ashley detailed that is “his modus operandi when women speak out.”
"You can check the stocks, I'm not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes. The markets are catching up to what I have known for a long time,” she added.
In her lawsuit, Ashley claimed she and Elon started dating in May 2023 and conceived their child in January 2024.
"Ashley is vigorously opposing this application in order to preserve her right to speak-out," her lawyers stated. "All while Mr. Musk fashions himself a First Amendment warrior and freely communicates via his owned social media platform."
"Given that Mr. Musk is dedicated to transparency in government, it would be helpful if he administered his own life by the same principles," they continued.
She also alleged he has been absent from their son’s life, saying, "I feed him, bathe him and ensure that all his physical and emotional needs are met."
"I am the only parent to make decisions for R.S.C. I schedule and take him to all his medical appointments," she added.
Along with seeking full custody, Ashley also is seeking a court-ordered DNA test to prove Elon is her son’s father.