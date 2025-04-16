Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Finally Reveals Son's Name Amid Messy Paternity Battle

While she has been referring to her son as “R.S.C.” in court documents, St. Clair finally revealed to The Wall Street Journal her son’s name is Romulus St. Clair.

Ashley and Elon “debated the child’s middle name,” according to the outlet.

Ashley also dished Elon offered her $15 million and $100,000 per month if she would keep the baby’s paternity secret until he turned 21. Had she agreed, she would have had to refrain from saying anything negative about Elon, but he would have retained complete freedom of speech to say anything he wanted about her. She also shared Elon wanted her to have a caesarian section birth, as he allegedly felt it would “allow for the baby to have a larger brain.”

Ashley filed a custody lawsuit against the famous Tesla head honcho, noting he “was not present for the birth of our child, has had no more than three in-person visits with our child, and has not expressed an interest in having custody of our child.”