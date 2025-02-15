Does Elon Musk Have a Secret Kid? Conversative Influencer Ashley St. Clair Claims She Welcomed a Child With the Billionaire in Bombshell Message

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she began the statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment," she added. "For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."