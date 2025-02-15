Does Elon Musk Have a Secret Kid? Conversative Influencer Ashley St. Clair Claims She Welcomed a Child With the Billionaire in Bombshell Message
Did Elon Musk have his 13th child?
On Friday, February 14, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, 31, claimed she welcomed a child with the DOGE leader, 53, in September 2024.
"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she began the statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment," she added. "For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."
Following the announcement, the Tesla owner posted several messages on X, none of which addressed her claim.
Three hours after her original upload, St. Clair followed up, writing, “In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists."
“Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while," she continued.
The author's second post seemingly referenced the support she received from those of X after revealing the shocking news.
"This baby is lucky to have you as their mother!! Congratulations," one person said, while another added, "The whole world is so lucky you’ve brought life into the world. And the whole world has got you and your family’s back."
Former U.S. representative Matt Gaetz also left a comment, which read, "This child has incredible genetics. Much love to this wonderful family."
If St. Clair's remarks are true, this will be Musk's 13th child. The tech billionaire shares his other 12 children with three other women, including twins Vivian and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, with first wife Justine Wilson; son X, daughter Exa Dark Siderael and boy Techno Mechanicus with Grimes; and twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis.
St. Clair recently ended a 40-week hiatus from posting on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself at Donald Trump's inauguration. "HAPPY INAUGURATION DAY! Ready for the Golden Age of America 🇺🇸," she penned at the time.
St. Clair did not detail whether Musk is in the child's life or if the pair's romance has continued. The SpaceX founder has yet to publicly claim the baby as his own.