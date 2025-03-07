Stephen Colbert Trolls Elon Musk by Joking 'Millions' of Young People Hate Him: 'And Those Are Just His Kids'

"Turns out, randomly firing a lot of Americans isn’t that popular," Colbert told his audience during his monologue on Thursday, March 6. "One new poll found that 58 percent opposed laying off large numbers of government workers. And a different poll of 18 to 34-year-olds found that 71 percent disapprove of DOGE."

He joked, "Yes, millions of young people cannot stand Elon Musk, and those are just his kids."

The late-night host gave his monologue less than a week after Musk welcomed his latest child with the former director of Neuralink, Shivon Zilis. The billionaire now has 14 children between four different women.