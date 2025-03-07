Stephen Colbert Trolls Elon Musk by Joking 'Millions' of Young People Hate Him: 'And Those Are Just His Kids'
Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert repeatedly attacked Elon Musk at the beginning of Thursday night's The Late Show, joking about his ever-growing family and the millions of people who have come out against the Tesla billionaire's takeover of the federal government.
"Turns out, randomly firing a lot of Americans isn’t that popular," Colbert told his audience during his monologue on Thursday, March 6. "One new poll found that 58 percent opposed laying off large numbers of government workers. And a different poll of 18 to 34-year-olds found that 71 percent disapprove of DOGE."
He joked, "Yes, millions of young people cannot stand Elon Musk, and those are just his kids."
The late-night host gave his monologue less than a week after Musk welcomed his latest child with the former director of Neuralink, Shivon Zilis. The billionaire now has 14 children between four different women.
Colbert also joked about the controversial decisions Musk's DOGE employees have made in less than two months into the new administration.
"In only 45 days, they fired 30,000 federal employees, so randomly that now they’re trying to hire a bunch of them back. For instance, a month ago, they fired about 1,300 people down at the Centers for Disease Control," the comedian told the crowd.
"Then yesterday, that agency sent out an email telling about 180 of those employees to come back to work," he explained. "With a subject line, ‘Read this email immediately.’ That’s a strategy known as your mom texting you at 7 a.m., ‘Please call me, dot, dot, dot, prayer hands emoji,’" Colbert joked.
The Late Show's host brought up how the CDC had to send out an email to recently fired employees.
"'We apologize for any disruption this may have caused.'" Colbert stated. "No, disruption is when your cable goes out during a storm. This is your cable guy burning your house to the ground between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. on Thursday."
Colbert also pointed out how Trump and Musk are responsible for thousands of veteran employees from Veterans Affairs losing their jobs.
"Under [Joe] Biden, the V.A. experienced its highest ever service levels, and veteran trust in the V.A. was at an all-time high," Colbert explained. "But you know the DOGE motto: 'If it ain’t broke, let me try.'"
According to an internal memo, the Trump administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs are planning to reorganize the department, including cutting over 80,000 jobs from the sprawling agency that provides health care and other services for millions of veterans.
The memo instructs top-level staff to prepare for an agency-wide initiative in August to "resize and tailor the workforce to the mission and revised structure."
It also calls for agency officials to work with the White House's DOGE to "move out aggressively, while taking a pragmatic and disciplined approach" to the Trump administration's goals.