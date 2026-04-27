Was the White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting 'Staged'? Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Declares 'Everything in MAGA Is Fake'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

@ashstc right on time boys!! ♬ original sound - ashley st. clair Source: @ashstc/tiktok Ashley St. Clair claimed MAGA is full of people who are 'paid' to publicly support the president.

"Last week, I told you guys all of MAGA is paid, and they coordinate their messaging in lockstep via group chat," the mother-of-one shared as she showed numerous messages of MAGA members all posting online that the shooting proved Donald Trump needs his White House ballroom for security reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley St. Clair Calls Out MAGA

Source: @ashstc/tiktok Elon Musk's baby mama believes Trump's supporters coordinated the messages they posted after the WHCD shooting.

"The statistical likelihood of this happening, that they all came to the same conclusion, not probable. OK? One of the main group chats in which they coordinated this message is called 'Fight! Fight! Fight!'" she claimed, referring to what the president said after he was shot at during a Butler, Penn., rally in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Who's in the Group Chat?

Source: mega;@asc.sys/instagram Ashley St. Clair claimed Elon Musk's X is suing her.

"This has the official Trump war room, members of the administration, including James Blair, and all your favorite MAGA influencers," she revealed of the group chat. St. Clair said she would share more details about the chat but can't because she's unable to log on to Twitter (now known as X) since they're "suing me for $75,000." Oddly enough, X is owned by Musk.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Was Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair's Baby Born?

Source: mega Ashley St. Clair gave birth to her and Elon Musk's son in 2024.

St. Clair secretly gave birth to her and Musk's son, Romulus, in September 2024, sharing the news in February 2025. She alleged she was forced to keep quiet about the baby, with the entrepreneur paying for her as she stayed away from the spotlight. The pair's relationship blew up last year, with the controversial SpaceX founder claiming he wanted to file for sole custody, falsely alleging St. Clair would let their son transition to female if he wanted to while still a child. (All St. Clair said to spark the reaction was her apology to the transgender community after sharing hateful views in the past.)

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened at the WHCD?

Source: mega Suspect Cole Tomas Allen was apprehended at the scene.

Neither Musk nor St. Clair was at the WHCD dinner when security took down an armed man. Suspect Cole Tomas Allen tried to break into the dinner party at the Washington Hilton on the night of Saturday, April 25. Footage showed bodyguards rushing onto the stage to escort the president and other officials out of the area. Allen was captured alive.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Donald Trump was not injured in the chaos.