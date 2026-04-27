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Was the White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting 'Staged'? Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Declares 'Everything in MAGA Is Fake'

Split photo of Ashley St. Clair and Donald Trump
Source: @asc.sys/instagram

Ashley St. Clair believes MAGA supporters 'coordinated' the posts they made after the WHCD shooting.

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April 27 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

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Elon Musk's baby mama Ashley St. Clair shared her skepticism over how Republicans reacted to the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting.

St. Clair, who shares one son with the Tesla founder, took to TikTok on Sunday, April 26, and wrote on the video, "Everything in MAGA is fake, staged and coordinated."

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Source: @ashstc/tiktok

Ashley St. Clair claimed MAGA is full of people who are 'paid' to publicly support the president.

"Last week, I told you guys all of MAGA is paid, and they coordinate their messaging in lockstep via group chat," the mother-of-one shared as she showed numerous messages of MAGA members all posting online that the shooting proved Donald Trump needs his White House ballroom for security reasons.

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Ashley St. Clair Calls Out MAGA

Photo of Elon Musk baby mama believes Trump's supporters coordinated the messages they posted after the WHCD shooting.
Source: @ashstc/tiktok

Elon Musk's baby mama believes Trump's supporters coordinated the messages they posted after the WHCD shooting.

"The statistical likelihood of this happening, that they all came to the same conclusion, not probable. OK? One of the main group chats in which they coordinated this message is called 'Fight! Fight! Fight!'" she claimed, referring to what the president said after he was shot at during a Butler, Penn., rally in 2024.

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Who's in the Group Chat?

Photo of Ashley St. Clair claimed Elon Musk's X is suing her.
Source: mega;@asc.sys/instagram

Ashley St. Clair claimed Elon Musk's X is suing her.

"This has the official Trump war room, members of the administration, including James Blair, and all your favorite MAGA influencers," she revealed of the group chat.

St. Clair said she would share more details about the chat but can't because she's unable to log on to Twitter (now known as X) since they're "suing me for $75,000."

Oddly enough, X is owned by Musk.

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When Was Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair's Baby Born?

Photo of Ashley St. Clair gave birth to her and Elon Musk's son in 2024.
Source: mega

Ashley St. Clair gave birth to her and Elon Musk's son in 2024.

St. Clair secretly gave birth to her and Musk's son, Romulus, in September 2024, sharing the news in February 2025. She alleged she was forced to keep quiet about the baby, with the entrepreneur paying for her as she stayed away from the spotlight.

The pair's relationship blew up last year, with the controversial SpaceX founder claiming he wanted to file for sole custody, falsely alleging St. Clair would let their son transition to female if he wanted to while still a child. (All St. Clair said to spark the reaction was her apology to the transgender community after sharing hateful views in the past.)

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What Happened at the WHCD?

Photo of Suspect Cole Tomas Allen was apprehended at the scene.
Source: mega

Suspect Cole Tomas Allen was apprehended at the scene.

Neither Musk nor St. Clair was at the WHCD dinner when security took down an armed man.

Suspect Cole Tomas Allen tried to break into the dinner party at the Washington Hilton on the night of Saturday, April 25. Footage showed bodyguards rushing onto the stage to escort the president and other officials out of the area.

Allen was captured alive.

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Photo of Donald Trump was not injured in the chaos.
Source: mega

Donald Trump was not injured in the chaos.

After the incident, the POTUS called Allen a "sick" individual.

Trump's address also sparked mixed reactions for making weird comments about the situation, as he was accused of bragging about being targeted.

"They don't go after the ones that don't do much; they like it that way. And when you look at the people — whether it was an attempt or a successful attempt — they're very impactful people," he stated of assassination targets. "Just take a look at the names there. I hate to say I'm honored by that. I've done a lot."

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