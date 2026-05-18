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'Putting Hits on Her Head': Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Accuses Him of Fueling Threats Against Trans Daughter

Photo of Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk
Source: @ashleystclair/Instagram; MEGA

Elon Musk no longer has a relationship with his transgender daughter.

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May 18 2026, Updated 1:42 p.m. ET

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Elon Musk's baby mama Ashley St. Clair accused the Tesla CEO of fueling online attacks against his 21-year-old transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 17, St. Clair, 27, included a screenshot of a tweet from Musk, 54, that day that read, "The woke mind virus killed my son."

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Ashley St. Clair Blasted Elon Musk

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"Stop tweeting about your children in this way," she wrote as a caption. "This is just NOT OK and IMO [in my opinion] a promotion of violence against trans individuals."

The influencer compared it to her own situation, explaining when the tech mogul would talk about her online, "the threats against my family have always increased."

"This is true whether it is negative or positive," she described. "Elon is aware that he has this impact, particularly on those he posts negative about. The guy has 24/7 security."

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Ashley St. Clair Accused Elon Musk of 'Harassing' His Own Child

Photo of Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk welcomed a son in February 2025.
Source: @ashleystclair/Instagram; MEGA

Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk welcomed a son in February 2025.

St. Clair, who welcomed a son with Musk in February 2025, ripped him for "repeatedly harassing and targeting" his own child on the social media platform he currently owns.

"I am sick of pretending like any of this is OK," the political commentator said. "I am sick that I enabled individuals who think it’s acceptable for a grown a-- man to endanger the life of his child because he is so angry at this adult child having a life of her own."

She continued, "Even if you are a delusional MAGA who believes in the tran panics, WHY do you think its ok for a father to knowingly endanger the life of their child."

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Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk's Custody Battle Continues

Photo of Elon Musk announced on X that he would be filing for full custody of Romulus in January.
Source: @ashleystclair/Instagram

Elon Musk announced on X that he would be filing for full custody of Romulus in January.

In a final slide, St. Clair wrote, "Dude is just mad that Vivian is a million times cooler than he will ever be. Stop putting hits on her head."

Musk and St. Clair are currently embroiled in a custody battle for their son, Romulus, who marked the Tesla founder's 13th child with four women. Musk revealed he was filing for full custody in January after St. Clair apologized for previous comments she had made against the trans community.

"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a 1-year-old boy," Musk wrote in an X post, replying to a comment that allegedly alluded to St. Clair coming out "in support of trans grooming."

Vivian Jenna Wilson Called Elon Musk a 'Pathetic Man Child'

Photo of Vivian Jenna Wilson has not spoken to Elon Musk since 2020.
Source: MEGA;@vivllainous/instagram

Vivian Jenna Wilson has not spoken to Elon Musk since 2020.

The entrepreneur welcomed Vivian in 2004 with his first wife, Justine Musk. Vivian has been candid about her estrangement from her father since 2020, referring to him as a "pathetic man-child" in interviews as he hasn't been supportive of her choices.

"It’s annoying that people associate me with him," she admitted Teen Vogue in March 2025. "I just don’t have any room to care anymore."

When asked if she was afraid of him, she replied, "Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."

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