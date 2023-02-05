Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Embarrassing Response To Meeting Harry Styles For The First Time

"And she gets up and does this like out of the world bananas [performance], and I'm like this is just so unfair," he joked, failing to elaborate further on who the mysterious neighbor was. "And then this other kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song... I'm like, 'oh my god. It's bananas.'"

"So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. We're like, 'Man, I got to tell you something, you're a ringer. You're like a karaoke ringer. You're really good,'" Kutcher continued. "He goes, 'Thanks, man, thank you. I really appreciate that.'"