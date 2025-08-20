Scandal Erupts: Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Spent $250,000 on OnlyFans Before His Affair Was Exposed
Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s affair with his colleague Kristin Cabot cost them their careers at the billion-dollar company after they were exposed cuddling via kiss cam at a Coldplay concert in July.
Shortly after, Byron’s online dating history was revealed, exposing him for allegedly spending $250,000 on OnlyFans for explicit content from its creators.
RadarOnline.com reported that the former CEO spent the staggering amount before his affair with Cabot was aired out to the public.
Andy Byron Spent $40,000 on OnlyFans Creator Sophie Rain
During the same month, allegations of Byron spending $40,000 on OnlyFans star Sophie Rain’s X-rated content were revealed. A report included direct messages between the tech giant and Rain, where he even made her aware he was married.
“All good; most guys I talk to are married,” Rain replied to the 50-year-old.
Rain responded to the scandal, telling a news outlet that she “cannot comment on who my clients and donors are, but this situation is crazy.” The adult film star also said his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, could reach out to her to get a better understanding of her “uncertainty,” adding, “This guy is just a bump in the road.”
'I Saw the Receipts'
OnlyFans actress Camilla Araujo came forward, saying she had receipts to prove Andy shoveled out even more money for other girls’ content.
“This isn’t just about one person,” Camilla explained to a news outlet. “I saw the receipts. We’re talking a quarter million in sub fees, custom content and video calls. Not just with Sophie, with multiple girls.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Andy Byron's Wife Moves Out
After Andy's infidelities were exposed, his wife moved out of their Northborough, Mass., home and into a $2.4 million estate in Kennebunk, Maine. Neighbors in the area told a news outlet they thought the former CEO striking up an affair with his coworker was “disgusting” and felt the family deserved “privacy.”
Chris Martin Explains Why He Hasn't Stopped Using the Kiss Cam
Coldplay singer Chris Martin also commented on the viral matter. During his recent concert at Craven Park in Kingston upon Hull, Yorkshire, England, on August 18, the “A Sky Full of Stars” artist explained why he hasn’t stopped using the kiss cam at their performances.
“We’ve been doing it a long time, and it is only recently that it became a… yeah,” he began. “Life throws you lemons, and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you.”