Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: Everything to Know About the Astronomer's CEO Affair

It became a cheating scandal heard around the world!

A kiss cam video from Coldplay's July 15 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., went viral after it caught now-ex Astronomer CEO Andy Byron hugging a woman from behind. It was later revealed that the blonde woman the tech millionaire was embracing was his colleague, Kristin Cabot.

After Byron and Cabot saw themselves on the big screen, they immediately let go of each other, with Cabot turning her back to the camera and covering her face with her hands. Meanwhile, Byron ducked down to stay out of view.

"Oh, look at these two," Chris Martin said of the pair before they separated.

After seeing their reaction, the frontman added, "Ohhh, what. Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

OK! learned Byron and Cabot began working together in November 2024 when the latter was onboarded as Astronomer's Chief People Officer. According to the New York Post, the married businessman gushed about his colleague after she was hired.

"Kristin's exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory," Byron said in a press release. "She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."

The press release shared Cabot "has a proven track record of preserving and enriching company culture at organizations experiencing rapid growth."