or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Coldplay
OK LogoNEWS

Astronomer Co-Founder Ry Walker Says 'Unfortunate' Coldplay Kiss Cam Incident Was a 'Big Surprise' to Him

Photo of Ry Walker, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
Source: Being Built Podcast/YouTube/@complex/Instagram

Astronomer co-founder Ry Walker addressed CEO Andy Byron allegedly cheating with Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert.

By:

July 18 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The plot thickens.

After Astronomer’s married CEO, Andy Byron, was caught embracing HR lead Kristin Cabot on a Coldplay concert kiss cam, the company's co-founder Ry Walker weighed in on the now-viral moment.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Andy Byron ducked to avoid the camera.
Source: @instaagraace/TikTok

Andy Byron ducked to avoid the camera.

"Answered a couple questions today privately, figure I should post it here as well since I can't respond to everyone individually," he started an X post on Friday, July 18. "If you had to define Andy Byron in a few words — professionally or personally — how would you describe him? I’ve found Andy to be professional, I’ve only ever been on a call with him once. Everyone on the team has praised his leadership to me. So I think this is an unfortunate development that comes as a big surprise."

Walker also noted that he was a co-founder and early CEO but hasn't been on the team or board since 2022, nor does he have information on "ColdplayGate."

Astronomer announced Friday morning that the Board of Directors is launching a "formal investigation" with more details to follow shortly.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company wrote on LinkedIn.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Byron Compliments Kristin Cabot

image of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot work together at Astronomer.
Source: @instaagraace/TikTok

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot work together at Astronomer.

Byron became the Astronomer CEO in 2023, while Cabot got hired in 2024.

"Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory," he raved about the Chief People Officer in an Astronomer press release from November 2024. "She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."

MORE ON:
Coldplay

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cabot Admits She Feels 'Energized' by Andy Byron

image of Andy Byron is allegedly cheating on his wife.
Source: Astronomer/YouTube

Andy Byron is allegedly cheating on his wife.

Cabot credited Byron in the press release as well.

"It’s not just about benefits or catered lunches. There’s so much more to it, and I was energized in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here," she gushed.

The human resources employee added, "I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy. There are plenty of companies out there where a leadership team doesn’t recognize the value that a strong people leader and people team can bring to a company."

Coldplay Kiss Cam Fiasco

Source: @complex/Instagram

Kristin Cabot covered her face in embarassment.

The duo — who are both reportedly married to other people — appeared alarmed when they were filmed for the kiss cam on Wednesday, July 16. Byron ducked, while Cabot covered her face with her hands.

"Alright, c’mon, you’re ok," Coldplay singer Chris Martin said. "Uh oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed her last name from her Facebook page, then deleted her account altogether, when the alleged cheating broke the internet.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.