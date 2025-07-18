Astronomer Co-Founder Ry Walker Says 'Unfortunate' Coldplay Kiss Cam Incident Was a 'Big Surprise' to Him

"Answered a couple questions today privately, figure I should post it here as well since I can't respond to everyone individually," he started an X post on Friday, July 18. "If you had to define Andy Byron in a few words — professionally or personally — how would you describe him? I’ve found Andy to be professional, I’ve only ever been on a call with him once. Everyone on the team has praised his leadership to me. So I think this is an unfortunate development that comes as a big surprise."

Walker also noted that he was a co-founder and early CEO but hasn't been on the team or board since 2022, nor does he have information on "ColdplayGate."

Astronomer announced Friday morning that the Board of Directors is launching a "formal investigation" with more details to follow shortly.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company wrote on LinkedIn.