Astronomer Co-Founder Ry Walker Says 'Unfortunate' Coldplay Kiss Cam Incident Was a 'Big Surprise' to Him
The plot thickens.
After Astronomer’s married CEO, Andy Byron, was caught embracing HR lead Kristin Cabot on a Coldplay concert kiss cam, the company's co-founder Ry Walker weighed in on the now-viral moment.
"Answered a couple questions today privately, figure I should post it here as well since I can't respond to everyone individually," he started an X post on Friday, July 18. "If you had to define Andy Byron in a few words — professionally or personally — how would you describe him? I’ve found Andy to be professional, I’ve only ever been on a call with him once. Everyone on the team has praised his leadership to me. So I think this is an unfortunate development that comes as a big surprise."
Walker also noted that he was a co-founder and early CEO but hasn't been on the team or board since 2022, nor does he have information on "ColdplayGate."
Astronomer announced Friday morning that the Board of Directors is launching a "formal investigation" with more details to follow shortly.
"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company wrote on LinkedIn.
Andy Byron Compliments Kristin Cabot
Byron became the Astronomer CEO in 2023, while Cabot got hired in 2024.
"Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory," he raved about the Chief People Officer in an Astronomer press release from November 2024. "She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."
Kristin Cabot Admits She Feels 'Energized' by Andy Byron
Cabot credited Byron in the press release as well.
"It’s not just about benefits or catered lunches. There’s so much more to it, and I was energized in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here," she gushed.
The human resources employee added, "I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy. There are plenty of companies out there where a leadership team doesn’t recognize the value that a strong people leader and people team can bring to a company."
Coldplay Kiss Cam Fiasco
The duo — who are both reportedly married to other people — appeared alarmed when they were filmed for the kiss cam on Wednesday, July 16. Byron ducked, while Cabot covered her face with her hands.
"Alright, c’mon, you’re ok," Coldplay singer Chris Martin said. "Uh oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."
Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed her last name from her Facebook page, then deleted her account altogether, when the alleged cheating broke the internet.