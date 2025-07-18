Astronomer Launches Formal Investigation Into CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's Workplace Affair After Coldplay Concert
The consequences keep rolling in after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's alleged affair was revealed at a Coldplay concert.
Astronomer, an AI-based technology company valued at roughly $1.2 billion and employer of both Byron and Cabot, announced in a statement on Friday, July 18, that its board of directors had “initiated a formal investigation” after their workplace romance was exposed in a viral TikTok video.
Astronomer Releases Official Statement Revealing Official Investigation
“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company wrote via its official LinkedIn profile, promising to provide “additional details to share very shortly.”
“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,” the statement concluded.
Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Reportedly Deleted Their LinkedIn Accounts
Byron and Cabot reportedly also deleted their LinkedIn pages, per Page Six.
The company’s official statement comes a day after a fake message, falsely attributed to the tech CEO, circulated online.
Byron and Cabot’s workplace romance made headlines after they attended Coldplay’s July 15 show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. During the concert, the kiss cam unexpectedly zoomed in on the Astronomer CEO and the Chief People Officer — who are both married to other people — capturing an intimate moment before the pair quickly pulled apart. Frontman Chris Martin then called them out on stage for their awkward reaction.
“Ooh look at these two,” Martin said as he watched the dramatic moment play out, “Whoa, okay! Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy.”
Racking up more than 23 million views in less than 24 hours, Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, reportedly received thousands of comments from social media users reporting her husband’s infidelity.
Byron and Cabot have reportedly worked together since November 2024, when she joined Astronomer as Chief People Officer. At the time, the CEO publicly praised her hiring in a company press release.
“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” he previously said.