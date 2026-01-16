or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Megyn Kelly
Politics

Megyn Kelly Is Convinced 'Obese and 'Unattractive' ICE Protesters Are Angry Because They're Not Getting Laid

composite photo of megyn kelly and an ICE protester
Source: mega; Megyn Kelly/YouTube

'I think all of them have deeply unhappy personal lives,' the conservative political commentator said of the people protesting ICE.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly believes the men and women protesting ICE aren't being satisfied in the bedroom.

Discussing those taking to the streets in the wake of the fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota during the Thursday, January 15, episode of her show, the conservative podcaster bluntly declared, "I don't think any of these people are having s--. I really don't."

Kelly, 55, went on to say it's not a coincidence that the women protesting are "obese and unattractive with multiple piercings," claiming they don't wear makeup and have "skin issues."

'There's Something Wrong With These People Today'

image of 'I don't think any of these people are having s--,' the podcaster declared on her show.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

'I don't think any of these people are having s--,' the podcaster declared on her show.

The Fox News alum continued, "I'm sorry, but if you are, like.. if you're having positive interactions with men where you're going to bed with them, and they're treating you well, and they're — you know, you're enjoying it, and you feel the euphoria that comes after that, you're not going out there and looking at all these men as the devil enemies who you want to hurt and kill and stop."

She said the same goes for young men, explaining, "We know that there's huge swaths of them who are not dating. They're not having s-- with women. They're not drinking anymore. There's no release."

Kelly noted that when she was young in the late '80s, everyone was living "a life of debauchery" and "happy," adding, "There's something wrong with these people today."

image of Megyn Kelly described the women protesting ICE as 'obese and unattractive.'
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly described the women protesting ICE as 'obese and unattractive.'

Despite people of all ages protesting ICE right now, she called out millennials specifically, exclaiming, "I think all of them have deeply unhappy personal lives, and it's manifesting on the streets of Minneapolis."

Kelly's guest, fellow podcaster Adam Carolla, was "100 percent" in agreement, explaining "you need relationships" and "to be attracted to somebody."

"By the way, when you're attracted to somebody, you want them to be attracted to you and thus you don't want to get arrested and held in a tank overnight because you want to be with your honey bunny and things of that nature," he said.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Adam Carolla Claims ICE Protesters Need a Hobby

image of Megyn Kelly's guest Adam Carolla thinks ICE protesters need to get a hobby.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly's guest Adam Carolla thinks ICE protesters need to get a hobby.

Carolla, 61, went on to suggest that people are protesting ICE's deadly actions because they don't have hobbies.

"Like 30-year-old guys were storing a car in the garage. They had a project. Women had a project. Women did things. They knitted and they sewed, and they built tree houses, and they gardened, and they were, like, physically engaged," the media personality explained.

Why Are People Protesting ICE?

image of Renee Good of Minneapolis was shot and killed by an ICE agent on Wednesday, January 7.
Source: mega

Renee Good of Minneapolis was shot and killed by an ICE agent on Wednesday, January 7.

Kelly and Carolla's comments come after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good on Wednesday, January 7.

Many across the nation have been protesting the deadly shooting, arguing that it was murder. However, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem claimed Good, 37, was committing "domestic terrorism" when she was shot in the head, accusing the Minneapolis woman of trying to run down the ICE agent with her car.

