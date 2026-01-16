Politics Megyn Kelly Is Convinced 'Obese and 'Unattractive' ICE Protesters Are Angry Because They're Not Getting Laid Source: mega; Megyn Kelly/YouTube 'I think all of them have deeply unhappy personal lives,' the conservative political commentator said of the people protesting ICE. Allie Fasanella Jan. 16 2026, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Megyn Kelly believes the men and women protesting ICE aren't being satisfied in the bedroom. Discussing those taking to the streets in the wake of the fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota during the Thursday, January 15, episode of her show, the conservative podcaster bluntly declared, "I don't think any of these people are having s--. I really don't." Kelly, 55, went on to say it's not a coincidence that the women protesting are "obese and unattractive with multiple piercings," claiming they don't wear makeup and have "skin issues."

'There's Something Wrong With These People Today'

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube 'I don't think any of these people are having s--,' the podcaster declared on her show.

The Fox News alum continued, "I'm sorry, but if you are, like.. if you're having positive interactions with men where you're going to bed with them, and they're treating you well, and they're — you know, you're enjoying it, and you feel the euphoria that comes after that, you're not going out there and looking at all these men as the devil enemies who you want to hurt and kill and stop." She said the same goes for young men, explaining, "We know that there's huge swaths of them who are not dating. They're not having s-- with women. They're not drinking anymore. There's no release." Kelly noted that when she was young in the late '80s, everyone was living "a life of debauchery" and "happy," adding, "There's something wrong with these people today."

Source: mega Megyn Kelly described the women protesting ICE as 'obese and unattractive.'

Despite people of all ages protesting ICE right now, she called out millennials specifically, exclaiming, "I think all of them have deeply unhappy personal lives, and it's manifesting on the streets of Minneapolis." Kelly's guest, fellow podcaster Adam Carolla, was "100 percent" in agreement, explaining "you need relationships" and "to be attracted to somebody." "By the way, when you're attracted to somebody, you want them to be attracted to you and thus you don't want to get arrested and held in a tank overnight because you want to be with your honey bunny and things of that nature," he said.

Adam Carolla Claims ICE Protesters Need a Hobby

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly's guest Adam Carolla thinks ICE protesters need to get a hobby.

Carolla, 61, went on to suggest that people are protesting ICE's deadly actions because they don't have hobbies. "Like 30-year-old guys were storing a car in the garage. They had a project. Women had a project. Women did things. They knitted and they sewed, and they built tree houses, and they gardened, and they were, like, physically engaged," the media personality explained.

Why Are People Protesting ICE?

Source: mega Renee Good of Minneapolis was shot and killed by an ICE agent on Wednesday, January 7.