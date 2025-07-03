'The Evidence Is There': 'Floored' Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Verdict

Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day was shocked by the verdict in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, where he was acquitted on the most serious counts of racketeering and s-- trafficking.

"I'm floored by the jury's verdict," O'Day, 41, told Inside Edition in an interview that aired on Wednesday, July 2, hours after the jury's decision was read.

Combs, 55, was facing a possible sentence of life in prison with the racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges. Instead, he was convicted of two lesser prostitution-related counts.