'The Evidence Is There': 'Floored' Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Verdict
Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day was shocked by the verdict in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, where he was acquitted on the most serious counts of racketeering and s-- trafficking.
"I'm floored by the jury's verdict," O'Day, 41, told Inside Edition in an interview that aired on Wednesday, July 2, hours after the jury's decision was read.
Combs, 55, was facing a possible sentence of life in prison with the racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges. Instead, he was convicted of two lesser prostitution-related counts.
'The Evidence Is There'
"I've been reporting on this trial...the evidence is there. For me it's all the way there," the "Bad Girl" singer said about what the prosecution presented in the case. "But I feel that there's going to be an instinct for people to want to suggest that the prosecution overcharged, overreached, didn't do enough."
Diddy had been charged by the feds with a total of five counts, which included racketeering conspiracy and two counts of s-- trafficking involving ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and an accuser who went by the name Jane. He was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution charges involving the two women.
Diddy's Winning Defense
O'Day spoke about how Diddy's team, led by attorney Marc Agnifilo, simply argued that the charges against the rap mogul were overblown, which appeared to be a winning formula.
"Maybe there's going to be some public discourse that Marc Agnifilo's amazing closing speech after putting on no defense was somehow what the summary of this moment is. That he (Combs) created an incredible work environment for people. It was a dream come true. All those girls, they couldn't wait to line up for a freak-off," the San Francisco, Calif., native explained.
"The narratives that were given in that closing are what the jury has decided were what they feel the truth is on s-- trafficking and RICO enterprises. And that's a very very dangerous narrative," O'Day added.
Aubrey O'Day Felt Horrible for Cassie Ventura
O'Day had a far more visceral reaction on her Instagram Stories, where she gave her reaction while watching the verdicts come in live via CNN.
"Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on RICO, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty," she exclaimed. "This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."
Ventura, 38, took the stand for several days to detail how she felt forced to perform in s-- and drug-fueled "freak-offs" involving male prostitutes for her former boyfriend of 11 years. The singer also claimed the Bad Boy records founder raped her and was physically violent during their relationship.
How Do Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Aubrey O'Day Know Each Other?
O'Day and Combs came to know each other while filming the 2005 MTV reality show Making the Band, which resulted in the formation of Danity Kane. Combs not only was their mentor but served as the show's executive producer.
The "Hold Me Down" singer claimed in a September 2024 appearance on Renee Graziano's "Crysis Queen" podcast that Combs was controlling of her appearance and "groomed" her.
“[Combs] is on camera saying how much he hates it, but he’s off-camera telling me all the ways I needed to be groomed properly like down to my toenails,” she revealed. "I was sent out of a studio session one time because my toes weren't polished properly."
"After coming off of Diddy, there's not many people you can go into a room with and get that type of high from," O'Day shared. "Grooming is a process, they don't just abuse you on day one. They make you feel like they you get little bits of things that make you attracted and excited by and then once they've got your attention, they let you know about yourself in different ways."