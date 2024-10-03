Aubrey O'Day Claims Elon Musk's 'Friends' Knew About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Abuse of 9-Year-Old Victim

Though it is unclear which of Musk’s confidantes O’Day was referring to, the Danity Kane alum — who has been a vocal critic of Combs since they worked together in the early ‘00s — indicated Musk may have been closer to the treachery than people thought.

The X exchange between the two celebs came after Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee announced he was representing 120 individuals in civil lawsuits against Combs, 54, for his alleged crimes.