Aubrey O'Day Claims Elon Musk's 'Friends' Knew About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Abuse of 9-Year-Old Victim

Composite photo of Aubrey O'Day, Elon Musk and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day claimed Elon Musk is friends with people who knew about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged crimes.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Aubrey O’Day believes Elon Musk's friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs is coming back to bite him.

On Tuesday, October 1, the SpaceX founder, 53, shared a headline to X, which read, “Diddy accused of abusing 9-year-old boy and spiking drinks with horse tranquilizer as 120 victims come forward with shocking claims.”

aubrey oday elon musk friends knew sean diddy combs abuse victim
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day has been a vocal critic of Sean 'Diddy' Combs after working with him in the '00s.

The Tesla creator added, “How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?”

On Wednesday, October 2, O’Day replied, “...ask your friends, they will tell you.”

Though it is unclear which of Musk’s confidantes O’Day was referring to, the Danity Kane alum — who has been a vocal critic of Combs since they worked together in the early ‘00s — indicated Musk may have been closer to the treachery than people thought.

The X exchange between the two celebs came after Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee announced he was representing 120 individuals in civil lawsuits against Combs, 54, for his alleged crimes.

aubrey oday elon musk friends knew sean diddy combs abuse victim
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk asked, 'How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?' while reposting a headline about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged abuse.

One of the victims included a 9-year-old, whom the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly sexually assaulted.

“This individual, who was 9 years old at the time, was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records. Other boys were there to audition as well,” Buzbee stated. “This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio, with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal.”

aubrey oday elon musk friends knew sean diddy combs abuse victim
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old victim.

Buzbee also addressed the stories of many other victims, who claimed they were drugged by Combs.

"It all involves some sort of drug. One instance, there was someone who was 20 years old at the time, and she was asked to attend a party in a hotel. She was flattered, went to the party, and was given one drink. She doesn't remember anything else. Ultimately, it was so messed up. She went to the hospital where they found cocaine and this horse tranquilizer," the legal mind shared.

aubrey oday elon musk friends knew sean diddy combs abuse victim
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day claimed Elon Musk's pals 'will tell you' about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged abuse.

Buzbee reiterated how Combs would often offer people fame if they obeyed him.

"'Had he not been in power, I feel like I could have been something great. I quit the industry because of what Sean Combs did to me,'" the lawyer said on behalf of a victim. "That is really what it comes down to. We are pursuing this, asking you to support this effort, to encourage witnesses and victims to come forward, bring your evidence, so we can continue to break down this wall of silence. We can continue to have this story heard."

Buzbee concluded his shocking remarks by asking anyone who has been a victim of the music mogul to step forward.

"This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the U.S. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. If you're one of those individuals, I ask you to reach out. If you're someone who witnessed these events, I ask you to reach out," he said.

