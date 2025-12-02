Aubrey O'Day Reveals Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sent Pictures of His Phallus Before Firing Her for 'Not Participating Sexually': 'Don’t Know If I Was Raped'
Dec. 2 2025, Updated 4:14 p.m. ET
Aubrey O'Day is still facing the reality of her experience having Sean "Diddy" Combs as her boss.
The former Danity Kane member — who was selected to join the Diddy-created girl group during Season 3 of MTV's Making the Band — opened up about the trauma she suffered while working for the music mogul in Netflix's newly released docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
"Diddy made it clear that I was ‘the looker,'" O’Day recalled as she reflected on the way she was treated in Danity Kane. "I remember that phrase a lot. He was separating me and there was a different set of expectations from me, and I just naturally float into the grooming."
Aubrey O'Day Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Emailed Her While Pleasuring Himself
O'Day was asked when things "crossed the line of becoming sexual" under Combs' employment, to which she revealed: "There are emails with pictures of his p----."
The "Damaged" singer proceeded to read one of the alleged emails out loud, claiming Combs said: "I don’t wanna just f--- you. I wanna turn you out. I can see you being with some motherf----- that you tell what to do. I make my woman do what I tell her to do, and she loves it. I just want — and like — to do things different. I’mma finish watching this p--- and finish m-----------. I’ll think of you, happy face. If you change your mind and get ready to do what I say, hit me. Happy face. God bless, Diddy. God is the greatest."
Emphasizing how awful it felt to receive such a message, O'Day noted, "This is your boss at your work sending you that e-mail."
"What happens in real life to anyone else? Your boss gets fired. Six months later, I was fired," she confessed. "I absolutely felt that I was fired for not participating sexually, but I also found out later that [fellow Danity Kane member] Dawn [Richard] and Puff were recording a different project. I was the star of the show, and Puff needed to move that entire audience over to a new project."
Richard notably testified against Combs during his federal trial earlier this year and was "disappointed" in his split verdict. The Bad Boy Records founder was ultimately acquitted of s-- trafficking and racketeering charges but found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Aubrey O'Day 'Doesn't Know' If She Was 'Raped' by Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Elsewhere in the docuseries, O'Day explained how she discovered she was allegedly raped by Combs years after the supposed encounter occurred.
O'Day said she wasn't aware of what happened until an affidavit was submitted during a series of serious lawsuits filed against Combs between 2023 and 2024.
The affidavit featured a woman's statement claiming she entered a room where O'Day was "sprawled out on a leather couch, looking very inebriated."
"She was naked from the bottom half, and she had something over her top. Puff Daddy was penetrating in her v-----, and there was another stalky light-skinned man with his p---- in her mouth," the woman alleged in the affidavit read aloud by O'Day.
"I didn’t have a recollection of this," O'Day confessed, noting she felt conflicted about what actually went down. "I didn't drink like that at all — I don’t drink at all, it’s never been an issue with me."
"Does this mean I was raped?" she asked. "Is that what this means? I don’t even know if I was raped, and I don’t want to know. I don’t want to find out any more that that woman has to say."
O'Day admitted, "If she made it up, I would be compelled to take her the f--- down. You realize the burden that that puts on my soul for the past year, which is if I expose one victim who’s got a civil lawsuit, that gives Diddy and his legal team credit to take down everybody else as potential liars. Says Aubrey O’Day!"
"It goes right back on my shoulders, just like that," she explained. "The weight of that man and his bulls--- … I will never get up from under it."