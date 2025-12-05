or
Aubrey O'Day Insists She's Not in Denial After Having 'No Recollection' of Alleged Diddy Rape, Believes He's 'Guilty' of Charges the 'Jury Didn't Convict Him Of'

split photo of Aubrey O'Day and sean 'diddy' combs
Source: Inside Edition/Youtube; mega

Aubrey O'Day hit back at claims she's 'in denial' about being assaulted by Sean 'Diddy Combs.

Dec. 5 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Aubrey O'Day is hitting back at claims she's "in denial" about Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly raping her after admitting she didn't remember the assault in Netflix's newly released docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

The former Danity Kane member — who was selected to join the Diddy-created girl group during Season 3 of MTV's Making the Band — replied to an X post on Thursday, December 4, that read: "I think she's in denial. I just don't see what motive someone would have to lie about that. The testimony was so specific, too."

image of Aubrey O'Day revealed she 'doesn't know if she was raped' by Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: Netflix

Aubrey O'Day revealed she 'doesn't know if she was raped' by Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The "Damaged" singer responded: "I’m not in denial. I’m just really responsible with the law and my truth, and I am not willing to take advantage of moments and lean into narratives that would take away any human’s freedom for my own profit."

She continued, "You can see Diddy’s frustration and the backlash that occurred with others who potentially chose that route from his own mouth in the unseen footage.. and as you can imagine now with the statue of limitations stopping any pursuit of legal justice for me personally, what does spending more of my life investigating the damages that man has left me with do for me to build a healthier future."

Aubrey O'Day Believes Diddy Is 'Guilty' of Charges the 'Jury Didn't Convict Him Of'

image of Aubrey O'Day said, 'I’m not in denial. I’m just really responsible with the law and my truth.'
Source: mega

Aubrey O'Day said, 'I’m not in denial. I’m just really responsible with the law and my truth.'

The person was referring to O'Day, 41, saying she was unaware an encounter occurred until an affidavit was submitted that featured a woman's statement claiming she witnessed the singer being raped by Combs, 56, and another man.

O'Day went on to state, "And to be clear, I believe he is guilty of charges that the jury did not convict him of, and others they didn’t even charge him with. And to be even more transparent, I had more incidents than were able to be shared on the doc. I have a deeper insight into many things that couldn’t be covered in this specific documentary. "

"The patterns and collateral damage run too deep," she concluded.

The defamed music mogul is in jail for charges related to prostitution, but was acquitted of s-- trafficking and racketeering charges.

Aubrey O'Day Has No Memory of Being Assaulted by Diddy

image of Aubrey O'Day said, 'I believe he is guilty of charges that the jury did not convict him of.'
Source: Inside Edition/Youtube

Aubrey O'Day added, 'I believe he is guilty of charges that the jury did not convict him of.'

In the affidavit stemming from a series of lawsuits filed against Combs between 2023 and 2024, the woman claimed she entered a room where O'Day was "sprawled out on a leather couch, looking very inebriated."

"She was naked from the bottom half, and she had something over her top. Puff Daddy was penetrating in her v-----, and there was another stalky light-skinned man with his p---- in her mouth," the woman alleged in the document, which was read aloud by O'Day on camera.

image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs is in jail for charges related to prostitution.
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is in jail for charges related to prostitution.

O'Day confessed she "didn’t have a recollection" of the scary incident and claimed, "I didn't drink like that at all — I don't drink at all, it's never been an issue with me."

She went on to ask, "Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means?" before declaring, "I don’t even know if I was raped, and I don’t want to know. I don’t want to find out any more that that woman has to say."

The singer spilled, "If she made it up, I would be compelled to take her the f--- down. You realize the burden that that puts on my soul for the past year, which is if I expose one victim who’s got a civil lawsuit, that gives Diddy and his legal team credit to take down everybody else as potential liars. Says Aubrey O’Day!"

"It goes right back on my shoulders, just like that," she explained. "The weight of that man and his bulls--- … I will never get up from under it."

