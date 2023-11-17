OK Magazine
Aubrey O'Day 'Fully Supports' Cassie Ventura in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rape Lawsuit: 'Been Trynna Tell Y'all For Years'

aubrey oday support cassie ventura sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 17 2023, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Aubrey O'Day is a girl's girl.

The former Danity Kane member spoke out in support of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura following the R&B legend's bombshell lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs filed on Thursday, November 16, shockingly accusing the rapper of rape, physical abuse, as well as s-- and human trafficking.

aubrey oday support cassie ventura sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day spoke out in support of Cassie Ventura via Instagram.

"Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen 🙌🏼 @cassie," O'Day, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story.

In a second post, the "Damaged" singer noted, "One day ya'll are gonna put some respect on my name when I tell you things," in reference to her previously vocalized disapproval of Combs — who was her mentor during her time with the girl group.

aubrey oday support cassie ventura sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura filed a rape lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Thursday, November 16.

O'Day was infamously fired from Danity Kane in 2008 after a bitter fallout with Combs, 54, who was her mentor at the time. She notably reunited with the group — which was made up of her, Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex — in 2013 before a second disbandment.

The Ex on the Beach star has never been shy to voice her opinion on the internet, and she doesn't seem to be acting any differently this time around.

aubrey oday support cassie ventura sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Diddy is reportedly the subject of a secret NYPD investigation.

O'Day elaborated on her decision to stand with Ventura amidst her likely intense legal battle in a statement released to a news publication on Thursday.

"I am in full support of Cassie. It isn’t easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry and be honest about your experience with them. I know what her heart is feeling right now, because I have done so as well," expressed O'Day — who has previously spoken out about her sexual relations with both Donald Trump Jr. and DJ Pauly D.

"May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes. There is a lot more to all of our stories!" the reality television personality concluded.

O'Day's messages come after Ventura released a statement of her own, explaining why she decided now was the right time to speak out against Combs, as OK! previously reported.

aubrey oday support cassie ventura sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Diddy and Cassie dated on and off for more than a decade.

The "Long Way 2 Go" singer said she was "finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

"With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life," she added.

Source: OK!

Rolling Stone received a statement from O'Day.

