Aubrey O'Day 'Fully Supports' Cassie Ventura in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rape Lawsuit: 'Been Trynna Tell Y'all For Years'

"Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen 🙌🏼 @cassie," O'Day, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story.

In a second post, the "Damaged" singer noted, "One day ya'll are gonna put some respect on my name when I tell you things," in reference to her previously vocalized disapproval of Combs — who was her mentor during her time with the girl group.