Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Bodyguard Claims 'Politicians' and 'Princes' Are Among Those Involved in Trafficking Investigation

sean diddy combs bodyguard politicians princes trafficking investigation
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 29 2024, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Are well-known public figures to be named in the ongoing trafficking investigation surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs?

In a new tell-all documentary The Downfall of Diddy released on Sunday, April 29, several former employees of the embattled rapper spoke out about their inside knowledge of the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker's dark and twisted past.

sean diddy combs bodyguard politicians princes trafficking investigation
Source: MEGA

A new documentary titled, 'The Downfall of Diddy' discusses the rapper's ongoing s-- trafficking investigation.

After several videotapes were confiscated by authorities from Combs' Los Angeles and Miami mansions last month, the 54-year-old's former bodyguard Gene Deal warned worries about whose identities will be revealed in the footage extend far beyond the music industry.

"I don't think it’s just celebrities that are going to be shook," Deal alleged. "He had politicians in there. He had princes in there. He also had a couple of preachers in there."

sean diddy combs bodyguard politicians princes trafficking investigation
Source: MEGA

Five lawsuits have been filed against the rapper in recent months.

Elsewhere in the documentary, TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere claimed Combs had always been "allegedly obsessed with recording everything that went on in his home."

"If they had 250 cameras they took out of his house, they have a whole bunch of images of footage of things that were going on around [Combs’] house," Mark Curry, an artist formerly signed to Combs' Bad Boy Records label, revealed, noting: "A lot of people might be running from that tape."

sean diddy combs bodyguard politicians princes trafficking investigation
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has denied all accusations made against him.

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day — who has previously been vocal about her negative opinions of Combs — was also featured in the hour-long documentary, where she claimed: "I knew all of that was going on. I knew the whole time."

One of TMZ's executive producers Harvey Levin questioned "why" it took "so long for others to speak out," as O'Day had been a "lone voice" on the matter for quite some time.

sean diddy combs bodyguard politicians princes trafficking investigation
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day claimed several people were afraid to speak out against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"I was literally text messaging producers, employers, from top to bottom levels like, 'Y'all know what the f--- you saw,'" O'Day insisted. "People were scared. If you know enough, you likely would be reasonable in being scared."

After Levin questioned what there was to be afraid of, O'Day replied, "anything you possibly could, Harvey. A flat tire, being murdered … I don’t know. There’s a lot of things people fear."

Source: OK!

The release of an explosive documentary comes months after Combs' legal woes first came to light back in November 2023, when his ex-girlfriend Cassie "Casandra" Ventura filed a lawsuit against the rapper and accused him of rape and physical abuse.

Four other individuals — three of whom were women — followed in Ventura's footsteps and proceeded to also file sexual-assault related lawsuits against Combs.

Despite settling their lawsuit within a day, Ventura's human trafficking allegations appeared to launch a full-blow investigation into Combs' past behaviors.

