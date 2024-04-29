Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Bodyguard Claims 'Politicians' and 'Princes' Are Among Those Involved in Trafficking Investigation

After several videotapes were confiscated by authorities from Combs' Los Angeles and Miami mansions last month, the 54-year-old's former bodyguard Gene Deal warned worries about whose identities will be revealed in the footage extend far beyond the music industry.

"I don't think it’s just celebrities that are going to be shook," Deal alleged. "He had politicians in there. He had princes in there. He also had a couple of preachers in there."