Aubrey O'Day Finding Out About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest While Filming 'Plastic Surgery Rewind' Was 'a Very Heavy Moment'

"Going through the whole Diddy thing, talking about that and considering having a surgical procedure in the midst of all that emotionality? Very heavy," Dr. Dubrow told Decider earlier this week.

O’Day previously expressed dismay over the verdict, uploading a video of the news while exclaiming that it made her "physically ill."

O'Day's relationship with Diddy began when she was a contestant on MTV's Making the Band, where Diddy was the host and executive producer, forming the girl group Danity Kane.