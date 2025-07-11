Aubrey O'Day Finding Out About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest While Filming 'Plastic Surgery Rewind' Was 'a Very Heavy Moment'
In a gripping new episode of Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Aubrey O'Day got emotional.
Surrounded by panelists Michelle Visage, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Spirit, the reality star learned of Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest on s-- trafficking and racketeering charges, marking a "very heavy" moment on set.
"Going through the whole Diddy thing, talking about that and considering having a surgical procedure in the midst of all that emotionality? Very heavy," Dr. Dubrow told Decider earlier this week.
O’Day previously expressed dismay over the verdict, uploading a video of the news while exclaiming that it made her "physically ill."
O'Day's relationship with Diddy began when she was a contestant on MTV's Making the Band, where Diddy was the host and executive producer, forming the girl group Danity Kane.
O'Day has since spoken extensively about her experiences, alleging mistreatment, emotional manipulation, and "grooming" by Diddy, and claiming he controlled her appearance and tried to silence her with NDAs. Diddy fired O'Day from Danity Kane in 2008.
The Plastic Surgery Rewind series, which premiered in July on E!, dove into the psychological impacts of cosmetic surgery. Stars like Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, her daughter Brielle Biermann, and 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Lima also explore whether they want to reverse some of their past procedures.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dr. Spirit emphasized that many undergo surgery for reasons deeply rooted in their past. "You'll think that it's about, 'I want to change this.' You don't realize that what even took you to this was something that happened 20 years ago. Until you do the work on that, 'changing this' is only going to lead you back to procedure after procedure," she explained.
Visage, who had her implants removed in 2019, expressed excitement about guiding these celebrities through their journeys.
"I wanted to go through the journey with these people as one of them who has done it and help guide them," the RuPaul’s Drag Race main judge said.
In discussing the impact of celebrity culture on perceptions of beauty, Dr. Dubrow noted the high rate of regret among individuals who undergo cosmetic procedures.
"There's about a 40 percent estimate of people who have cosmetic surgery actually regret it," he revealed. He emphasized the emotional toll of reversing surgery as many celebrities' identities become intertwined with their procedures.
As the discussion continued, the emotional stakes became clear. Dr. Spirit asserted, "Everything is beyond just the plastic surgery," highlighting the need for deeper conversation among these public figures.
The conversation about beauty standards and transparency in surgery is timely, and Visage noted the challenge of navigating societal expectations.
"It was an exercise for me to say, 'I'm with you. I absolutely am willing to be as vulnerable as I need to be to show you that you are beautiful and perfect as you are,'" she said.