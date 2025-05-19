Everything to Know About Aubrey O'Day and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship Amid the Embattled Music Mogul's Trial

Through Bad Boy Records, Sean "Diddy" Combs signed the five members of Danity Kane — Aubrey O'Day, D. Woods, Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex and Aundrea Fimbres — after they won MTV's Making the Band 3 in 2005.

However, in 2008, Combs removed O'Day from the group due to several issues.

In an interview with Variety, the 41-year-old "Love Me When You Leave" songstress described the embattled music mogul as "a very difficult person to work with."

"Everything had to be perfect. I remember times where he looked at my toenails and was like, 'What is your third toenail doing? Go get that s--- fixed before you walk into a room.' Or we would be in rehearsals performing an hour-and-a-half set over and over and he would walk in for five minutes with a camera and say, 'Aubrey, why are you sweating? You look like a wet dog. You're the hot one, so do you think anyone wants to see that?'" O'Day detailed.

The former Danity Kane member also alleged she experienced racial remarks and sexism throughout the filming of the MTV show.